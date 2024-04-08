Pocketpair, Inc. has patched a lot of bugs and exploits in the game but there are a few excellent Palworld glitches that still work after the 0.2.1.0 version update. Some of these exploits improve your quality of life while others simplify the tedious aspects of the game, making the overall gameplay experience more enjoyable.

In this article, we will talk about some of the most useful Palworld glitches that work after the 0.2.1.0 version update, including one that lets you defeat Bellanoir without engaging in combat.

10 Palworld glitches that work after the 0.2.1.0 update

1) Dungeon Chest glitch

Dungeon glitch (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

This is one of the oldest Palworld glitches and it still works in the latest 0.2.1.0 version update. For this glitch, you will need a flying mount that you can ride. So, besides the mount, you will need the Pal gear for the mount.

Then, locate a Dungeon where you can perform this glitch. As of writing, you perform this glitch in almost every Dungeon. So, it is advisable to perform this Palworld glitch in Dungeons with high-level Boss Pals to get more rewards.

Once you are inside the Dungeon, summon your flying mount and fly up to the ceiling. Grab onto the wall and find a small gap where you can summon the same Pal again. Doing this will make it glitch through the wall of the Dungeon.

As soon as this happens, go to the Pal menu and select the option that lets you pet your Pal and immediately after, select the option to mount your Pal and hold down on the button that lets you ascend upwards. This should let you and your Pal glitch behind the wall of the cave.

You can then fly to the end of the Dungeon and glitch through the gate as you did through the wall a while back. This will take you straight to the chests in the end.

2) Reset Alpha Pals in Dungeons

Katress Alpha Boss (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

While we are still discussing Dungeons, there is another Palworld glitch that may pique your interest in the 0.2.1.0 version update. This glitch enables you to reset the Alpha Boss Pals within Dungeons, allowing you to encounter the one you desire to capture.

To execute this glitch, navigate back and forth from the location of the Alpha Boss Pal. When you reach the designated spot, if the encountered monster isn't to your liking, simply retrace your steps until the name and health bar of the monster disappear. Upon returning to the Pal from this point, you'll notice that the Boss Pal has been reset.

3) Fast forward your mining animation

Mining site (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

This Palworld glitch works in the 0.2.1.0 update and lets you instantly mine and mineral formation. For this, you will need Lily’s Spear and while you are attacking the mineral deposit, spam the crouch button. This will significantly increase your mining speed, letting you farm the entire deposit almost instantaneously.

4) Unlimited Pal ability

A mounted Pal (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Pals come with amazing abilities that can make your life easier. However, almost all abilities come with a cooldown timer. There is a Palworld glitch that lets you bypass the cooldown timer on your Pals in the latest 0.2.1.0 version update.

To do this glitch, head over to your party tab and drop the Pal whose ability you need to reset. Picking the Pal back up will reset the cooldown timer on its ability, allowing you to enjoy its benefit.

5) Defeat Alpha Pals easily

Alpha Boss in a sealed room (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

This is another Palworld glitch that makes combat very easy, especially when the Boss Pal is powerful. To perform this glitch in the 0.2.1.0 version update, you must locate a Boss Pal inside a sealed room.

Once you are in the room, aggravate the Boss Pal and bring it near a wall. Here, you will have to glitch yourself through the wall like you did in the Dungeon and then you can fire at the Boss without taking any hits in return.

Using this glitch, you can defeat any Boss Pal with little to no resistance from the enemy in the 0.2.1.0 version of the game.

6) Defeat the Bellanoir Raid Boss without fighting it

Bellanoir Libero (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

At this point, we are well aware of how powerful Bellanoir is as a Raid Boss. It will destroy your entire base if left unchecked. You will need the most powerful monsters at your disposal to defeat it if you don’t know how to glitch your way to victory.

Using this Palworld glitch in 0.2.1.0, you can ace all Bellanoir Raid battles in a few minutes. To perform this glitch, you will need to locate a Black Marketeer that is not inside a dungeon. Then, build a Palbox near the entrance of the cave and build a Summoning Altar next to it.

Summon the Raid Boss once the Summoning Altar is set up and hide behind the Black Marketeer NPC once that is done. After the Raid Boss appears, it will try to attack you but since you are behind the Black Marketeer, it will aggravate this NPC.

These two NPCs will then fight with each other ultimately resulting in the Raid Boss teleporting inside the cave and freezing in one place. You can then defeat Bellanoir with ease without breaking a sweat.

7) Infinite Gold glitch

Gold in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

While we are still at the Black Marketeer’s cave, we can use the effects of the previous glitch to our advantage. When Bellanoir attacks the Black Marketeer for the first time, it will do a lot of damage to this NPC. They will fight for a while before the Raid Boss freezes.

This will leave the Black Marketeer weakened and vulnerable to any form of attack. You can then kill this NPC using a Pal or your strongest weapon at hand. Using this Palworld glitch in 0.2.1.0 to kill the Black Marketeer will give you a lot of Gold and a Gold Key that can be used to open certain chests.

8) Defeat any Alpha Boss quickly

The fall damage Palworld glitch works in the 0.2.1.0 update (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Previously, we explained how you can defeat Alpha Boss Pals inside sealed rooms. This Palworld glitch lets you do a huge amount of damage to Alpha Boss Pals without directly attacking them. This is an old glitch but it works in the latest 0.2.1.0 update.

To do this glitch, locate the Alpha Boss Pal that you want to defeat or catch and build a flight of stairs into the sky. Then, aggravate the Boss Pal, lead it up the stairs, and make it fall from the highest point.

This will inflict a huge amount of damage to the Boss Pal and they can often die too. This way, you can get a lot of rare resources without wasting time or resources.

9) T-pose glitch

T-pose glitch (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

This is another one of the OG Palworld glitches that the developers have not removed in the 0.2.1.0 version update. For this glitch, you need a Pal that helps you glide and the Pal gear for the said monster.

After obtaining these, make the glider Pal fight enemy monsters till it gets incapacitated. Return to your base and rest on your bed. When you wake up, your incapacitated Pal will have been revived and now if you try to glide, you will get into a T-pose.

10) Use a Viewing Cage to defeat Alpha Bosses

Menasting in a Viewing Cage (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

For this Palworld glitch in the 0.2.1.0 version update, you will need to build a Palbox close to the Alpha Boss you want to defeat or catch. Then, build a Viewing Cage with a Stone Wall on top of a Stone Fondation at the edge of your base towards the Alpha Boss. You can use this Wall to glitch yourself inside the Viewing Cage.

Once done, go toward the Alpha Boss Pal and aggravate it to lure it. This will let the beast turn toward the Viewing Cage. You must then glitch yourself inside the Viewing Cage using the Stone Wall placed next to it.

Having done that, you can now attack the Alpha Boss from within the cage. The Boss Pal will freeze in its place and not perform any action. This makes defeating powerful bosses significantly easy, especially for new Palworld players in the 0.2.1.0 version.

