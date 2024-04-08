Best Palworld glitches to defeat Bellanoir Raid Boss

Some Palworld glitches will help you cruise through the Bellanoir Raid Boss. Given how insanely strong this Raid Boss Pal is, it can be astronomically difficult for you to fight if you are not equipped with the best monsters. If that is the case with you, then you can resort to glitching your way through the Bellanoir Raid in Palworld.

In this article, we will run you through some of the best glitches that will help you easily defeat the Bellanoir Raid Boss.

Best Palworld glitches to quickly defeat the Bellanoir Raid Boss

Bellanoir (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

As far as we know, Pocketpair, Inc. has patched most of the glitches related to Boss Raids in Palworld. However, there are a few that still work like a charm and will make life a lot easier for you. So, let us take a look at the best Palworld glitches for the Bellanoir Raids.

1) Dungeon Fast Travel glitch

This is a popular glitch that has been in the game for some time now and it can be utilized for the Bellanoir Raids. You can use this Palworld glitch to quickly get Bellanoir Slab Fragments.

You will need four Slab Fragments to craft one Bellanoir Slab, which you will need to summon the Raid Boss. So, to make things more fluid, we will teach you to use the Dungeon Fast Travel glitch that will let you get these Fragments without wasting time fighting the Dungeon Bosses.

To do this Palworld glitch, you will need two things:

A flying mount

The Pal gear corresponding to the mount you choose for this glitch so that you can mount it

Once you have these, you must summon your Pal inside the dungeon and ride it till you reach the cave's ceiling. Get off your mount and grab onto the wall.

Dungeon glitch can be used to quickly summon the Bellanoir Raid Boss (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

After that, find a small gap in the wall and summon your Pal. This should glitch the monster through the cave's wall. As soon as that happens, go to the Pal menu and select the option that lets you pet your Pal. Then, mount your Pal and hold down on the button that takes you flying mount upwards. Doing this will glitch you and your mount through the wall of the dungeon.

You can then fly to the end of the dungeon and collect the rewards from the chest. One of the potential drops from Dungeon Chests is a Bellanoir Slab Fragment. So, you can repeat this process multiple times till you get the required Slab Fragments to craft one Slab to summon the Bellanoir Raid Boss.

2) Freeze the Bellanoir Raid Boss

Black Marketeer can help defeat the Bellanoir Raid Boss (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

For this Palworld glitch, you must locate a Black Marketeer. Once you find the point of interest, you must build a Palbox close to the entrance of the Black Marketeer’s cave. It is important to note that you can only do this with the Marketeers that aren’t located deep inside a dungeon.

Once the Palbox is set up, you must build the Summoning Altar and use the Bellanoir Slab to summon the Bellanoir Raid Boss. As soon as you do this, run and stand behind the Black Marketeer to make the Raid Boss hit the Marketeer while it tries to hit you. This will aggravate the Black Marketeer, making them attack the Raid Boss.

Once the Marketeer attacks the Bellanoir Raid Boss, it will teleport inside the Marketeer’s cave and freeze in one post. You can then use a Pal to take it out or use a weapon to kill it yourself.

3) Infinite Gold glitch

Gold in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

This Palworld glitch will let you buy resources like ammunition to successfully win Bellanoir Raids. You will need Gold to buy these resources if you don’t feel like making them yourself. There are a few Palworld glitches that will let you farm Gold. The easiest among them is freezing the Black Marketeer by summoning a Pal and ordering it to attack aggressively right as you engage the Marketeer in a conversation.

This will allow your Pal to destroy this NPC without them defending themselves. Using this Palworld glitch, you can farm a lot of Gold and buy guns and ammunition. You can also buy medicines to cure your Pals of their ailments after defeating the Bellanoir Raid Boss.

