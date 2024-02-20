How to get Lily’s Spear in Palworld

Obtaining Lily's Spear in Palworld might take some time, but it's definitely worth the effort. In the vast, creature-filled world of Palpagos Islands, players have the opportunity to arm themselves with a variety of weapons to protect their Pals and battle enemies. Lily's Spear, a level 40 technology melee weapon, can be a formidable addition to one's arsenal. Not only does it boast a unique in-game lore and functionality, but it also inflicts impressive damage.

This guide will walk you through obtaining Lily's Spear. You will also learn about its unique effects, and how you can craft it to enhance your Palworld adventure.

Lily’s Spear in Palworld: How to get

Where to find Lily's Spear in the Technology menu (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

To craft Lily's Spear, you must delve deep into Palworld's crafting system. It is classified as a Level 40 Technology item and requires 3 Ancient Technology points to unlock. The materials needed for this powerful weapon include:

20 Paldium Fragment

30 Refined Ingot

20 High Quality Cloth

50 Wood

20 Ancient Civilization Parts

You have to explore the world, battle enemies, and gather resources from all over to assemble this spear.

To craft Lily's Spear, you must have access to Weapon Assembly Line or Weapon Assembly Line II. These facilities are integral to producing higher-tier weapons and technology items, which will help you upgrade and maintain your base's crafting capabilities.

Lily’s Spear in Palworld: Weapon stats and uses

In-game stats of Lily’s Spear (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Lily's Spear, a testament to a player's crafting and gathering prowess, is a highly effective weapon in combat. With a damage of 450 and a weight of 10, it is the spear that inflicts the most damage in the game. It is also the second-most damaging melee weapon, trailing only behind the Sword.

The utility of Lily's Spear extends beyond combat as it can also be used for mining in Palworld. It is thus a versatile tool for both offense and resource gathering.

Exploring the lore: What is Lily's Spear?

Lily's Spear in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Lily's Spear stands out in Palworld due to its lore and potential in-game effects. The spear's description reads: "Punishes those who neglect their Pals." This hints at a unique mechanic where the weapon's performance may be tied to the player's treatment of their Pals.

Although unconfirmed, there are reports from the community suggesting that the spear might deal less damage if the player has hungry or sick Pals. It may even turn equipped Pal hostile if they are kept idle at a workstation for too long.

Beyond its status as a powerful weapon, Lily's Spear embodies the game's unique approach to weaving lore and gameplay mechanics together. It also reminds players of the importance of their relationship with their Pals.

Whether you're venturing into dangerous territories, engaging in battles, or simply managing your base, Lily's Spear offers an unmatched combination of power and versatility in Palworld.

