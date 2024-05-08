  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Palworld fan defeats Frostallion with a sword

Palworld fan defeats Frostallion with a sword

By Raunak Bose
Modified May 08, 2024 20:45 IST
Defeating Frostallion with a sword (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)
Defeating Frostallion with a sword (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Palworld puts you in a world filled with adventure and challenges. Of all the things you can do, catching Legendary Pals in this adventure survival game is arguably the most back-breaking task. These monsters are not only hard to come by but also astronomically powerful. Bestowed with some of the strongest moves in the game, catching them can be passed as a late-game endeavor.

To catch a Legendary Pal, you'd have to arm yourself with powerful weapons and have strong Pals in your party. However, kll131, a Palworld player, took to Reddit to share an unthinkable achievement of defeating a Frostallion with just a sword. They said:

"I killed Frostallion with a sword, no pals. Took 20 minutes."
I killed Frostallion with a sword, no pals. Took 20 minutes. byu/kll131 inPalworld

Frostallion has impressive stats and strong Ice-type moves. One would have a tough time even with strong Fire-type Pals. But this daring player went against all odds and challenged this monster to a battle, brandishing their trusty sword.

kll131 posted a picture of their epic battle with this Legendary Pal, where they can be seen standing with their sword in front of Frostallion. We can also see some hits that landed on Frostallion, which probably stunned the monster and gave the original poster some time to take the screenshot.

They followed the post with a comment detailing the items they obtained after defeating this Legendary Pal:

  • Two Rings of Ice Resistance +2
  • Five Penking Hats
  • Three Cheeseburgers
  • Healing Potion

Also read: How to get and use the Ring of Mercy

ColonelJinkuro wants more rewards (Image via Reddit)
ColonelJinkuro wants more rewards (Image via Reddit)

Seeing the rewards, ColonelJinkuro, another Reddit user and Palworld player, commented that they want to see costume slots along with costume sets in future updates. This is because Penking hats look great and a matching costume would be nifty.

We too feel that an option to customize outfits in this game would be a great addition. It would add a new layer to the game and make people's creativity run wild across Palpagos Island.

Anefodiasmenos takes a different route (Image via Reddit)
Anefodiasmenos takes a different route (Image via Reddit)

Another Palworld player commented that they often catch the Legendary Pal without fighting it at all. They said they throw Spheres at the monster until the game gives them a successful catch. The catch rate is usually 3%.

Comment byu/kll131 from discussion inPalworld

Other Palworld enthusiasts in the comments hoped melee weapons would receive schematics in the future. This would give them better stats and more viability.

This covers everything you need to know about kll131 and their brave deed of solo defeating Frostallion. If you like this game, consider reading our other articles:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी