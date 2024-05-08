Palworld fan defeats Frostallion with a sword

Palworld puts you in a world filled with adventure and challenges. Of all the things you can do, catching Legendary Pals in this adventure survival game is arguably the most back-breaking task. These monsters are not only hard to come by but also astronomically powerful. Bestowed with some of the strongest moves in the game, catching them can be passed as a late-game endeavor.

To catch a Legendary Pal, you'd have to arm yourself with powerful weapons and have strong Pals in your party. However, kll131, a Palworld player, took to Reddit to share an unthinkable achievement of defeating a Frostallion with just a sword. They said:

"I killed Frostallion with a sword, no pals. Took 20 minutes."

Frostallion has impressive stats and strong Ice-type moves. One would have a tough time even with strong Fire-type Pals. But this daring player went against all odds and challenged this monster to a battle, brandishing their trusty sword.

kll131 posted a picture of their epic battle with this Legendary Pal, where they can be seen standing with their sword in front of Frostallion. We can also see some hits that landed on Frostallion, which probably stunned the monster and gave the original poster some time to take the screenshot.

They followed the post with a comment detailing the items they obtained after defeating this Legendary Pal:

Two Rings of Ice Resistance +2

Five Penking Hats

Three Cheeseburgers

Healing Potion

ColonelJinkuro wants more rewards (Image via Reddit)

Seeing the rewards, ColonelJinkuro, another Reddit user and Palworld player, commented that they want to see costume slots along with costume sets in future updates. This is because Penking hats look great and a matching costume would be nifty.

We too feel that an option to customize outfits in this game would be a great addition. It would add a new layer to the game and make people's creativity run wild across Palpagos Island.

Anefodiasmenos takes a different route (Image via Reddit)

Another Palworld player commented that they often catch the Legendary Pal without fighting it at all. They said they throw Spheres at the monster until the game gives them a successful catch. The catch rate is usually 3%.

Other Palworld enthusiasts in the comments hoped melee weapons would receive schematics in the future. This would give them better stats and more viability.

