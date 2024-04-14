Palworld players want a caravan transfer system to relocate their base

With the introduction of Raid bosses in Palworld, you must now have a separate base specifically for raiding, with the Summoning Altar as a key component. While this may sound interesting, building any component requires specific resources, which are not universally shared amongst bases. Each base has its inventory system, which is independent of other bases. This has become a woe for numerous fans of the game.

According to a recent discussion on the bustling Palworld subreddit, players are advocating for the implementation of a caravan transfer system. User u/NaijaNightmare posted:

"But also in general me and my guild wanted to relocate all 3 of our bases to make a super base and I'm dreading moving the 10s of thousands of ore, ingots, charcoal, stone, wood etc."

Building a proper base with a lot of different mechanisms takes up a lot of resources. It is for this reason that many players have separate bases for different purposes, like one for ore farming, production, and so on. The total number of resources used in each base can easily reach "10s of thousands", depending on the layout and structures in a base.

One enthusiastic player, u/Ilcorvomuerto666, envisions a more dynamic caravan system. They propose assigning a powerful flying Pal specifically for base transfers. This aerial courier would soar between your designated bases, constantly shuttling resources and equipment.

Palworld community on the Caravan system (Image via Reddit)

The journey wouldn't be without peril, as encounters with wild Pals are inevitable. This adds a strategic layer to the system, requiring you to ensure your chosen flyer is strong enough to handle these skirmishes. The user even suggests a dedicated "caravan case" stocked with medicine, allowing your feathered friend to heal between deliveries.

The conversation then shifts towards Palworld's current limitations of using Pals for manual resource transportation. u/LazerMagikarp highlights Pals like Broncherry and Wumpo that possess partner skills specifically boosting carry weight.

Pals abilities are underwhelming with large numbers (Image via Reddit)

While these Pals can undoubtedly haul more than your average companion, u/NaijaNightmare argues their capacity likely won't handle the sheer volume of materials required for a full base relocation. This raises an interesting point: are the existing mechanics robust enough, or is a more specialized system like caravans necessary for bulk transportation?

User u/MrNegativ1ty adds another layer to the discussion, proposing a visual representation of these Pals' burden. Imagine a train of these critters diligently following you, weighed down by cargo, or even towing carts – a charming and immersive way to showcase their carrying prowess.

User u/Mobin2821 suggests a crafty way to relocate using the newly introduced Homeward Thundercloud. By placing a new Pal Box (base foundation) at their desired spot, they can dismantle their old base.

Using Homeward Thundercloud might be helpful (Image via Reddit)

As long as the new Palbox remains standing, they can teleport back to it (their "closest base") using the Thundercloud. This is resourceful but requires planning and disassembling most of your base first.

The discussion also touches on mods. u/SinR2014 reveals the existence of PC mods enabling resource sharing between bases. They said:

"There are for PC mods to allow resources to be shared between bases from chests."

While acknowledging it feels like a "cheap" workaround, OP u/NaijaNightmare admits they already use mods for IVs and would consider it. This highlights the limitations of the current system and the players' desires for a more natural in-game solution, perhaps a queue system utilizing Pals with suitable skills for transport.

Injecting some humor into the conversation, u/berkboy69 proposes a rather explosive relocation method. Their idea involves cramming all their belongings into a giant Wumpo, a Pal known for its round shape, and airdropping it to the new location.

The humor lies in the Wumpo acting as a living cargo capsule, with a comical explosion upon landing that scatters your belongings around the new base.

Humorous comment by a user (Image via Reddit)

What are bases in Palworld?

Building a base in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

In Palworld, bases are your lifeline. These essential outposts serve as crafting hubs, allowing you to produce everything from gear to Pal Spheres for befriending new companions. They also function as farms, where you can cultivate crops, mine ore, or raise Pals for specific materials.

However, Palworld's vast world begs for exploration. That's where secondary bases come in. These scattered outposts can be dedicated mining sites, remote ranches, or anything you need to make the most of different regions, preventing you from being shackled to a single location.

Currently, the game allows the creation of up to three bases. However, with the recent Raid boss updates, many players have criticized this restriction, since the raids essentially destroy everything in your base, outlining the creation of a separate raid base as a necessity.