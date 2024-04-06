How to get and use Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld

Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld will make exploration a lot more enjoyable with its unique ability. Oftentimes, your mount Pal might become incapacitated while you fight enemy monsters. Traveling back to your base can be tedious in such scenarios. Homeward Thundercloud will come in handy when you find yourself in such a situation.

This article will run you through everything you need to learn about Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld, including where you can get it and how to use it.

How to get Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld

Expand Tweet

The Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld can be obtained through the Technology tree. This is the usual method of acquiring Technology items. You can unlock the recipe for Homeward Thundercloud once you reach level 30, which will require a certain amount of XP.

Acquiring Experience Points is a grind. However, this title offers a wide array of ways to earn XP. We have a dedicated article that teaches you how to earn a truckload of XP in Palworld. Getting a lot of XP will allow you to level up your character and Pals very easily.

After unlocking the recipe for Homeward Thundercloud, you will need to get these materials to craft it:

Five Dazzi Cloud

Five Electric Organs

Two Ancient Civilization Parts

Dazzi Clouds can be obtained by killing a Pal named Dazzi. You must eliminate them multiple times if you want to farm that material in this game. Electric Organs can be obtained from Electric-type Pals like Sparkit and Grizzbolt. Ancient Civilization Parts can be obtained by defeating Tower Bosses in Palworld.

These foes are significantly harder to defeat in this game. So, you must come prepared with the right counters to eliminate them and their Pals.

How to use the Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld

Expand Tweet

The game describes Homeward Thundercloud as:

“Transports you to the nearest base. Cannot be used in dungeons and other similar locations.”

So, you can use this technology to instantly teleport to your nearest base from anywhere on the map. You cannot use this item when you are inside Dungeons and other similar structures.

Using Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld is as simple as clicking on it in your inventory and confirming a prompt that asks you if you want to return to your base. Clicking on the Confirm option will show your character riding a cloud back to your nearest base.

To learn more about the game, consider going through our other Palworld articles:

How to get Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld || How to get Bellanoir Libero Ultra Slab in Palworld || All new items and abilities added in version 0.2.0.6 of Palworld || How to get Bellanoir Slab in Palworld || How to summon a Raid Boss in Palworld || Best Pals to pair Mercy Hit Passive Skill within Palworld || How to build the Summoning Altar in Palworld || Bellanoir Libero: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more in Palworld || How to defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld Raids