Path of Exile 2: Krutog, Lord of Kin boss guide

Path of Exile 2’s Chapter 4 brings with it quite a few new bosses, including Krutog, Lord of Kin. This is a boss you might completely miss, depending on whether or not you just pushed through the main story, or did some extra exploring. This boss is found on Isle of Kin, and defeating him will ultimately unlock the Trial of Ancestors side quest. While not the most challenging boss, he does have powerful melee strikes to avoid.
Between his physical and lightning damage, and a few powerful attacks, Krutog, Lord of Kin can become frustrating the closer he gets to death. If you’re struggling with Krutog, Lord of Kin in Path of Exile 2’s latest content, we’re here to help.
Where to find Krutog, Lord of Kin in Path of Exile 2
None of the Path of Exile 2 Chapter 4 story leads you to Krutog, Lord of Kin; instead, use your boat to sail to the Isle of Kin to find him. In addition, you’ll want to explore this map until you find the dungeon, Volcanic Warrens. Krutog can be found at The Tyrant’s Throne Checkpoint.
While on the Isle of Kin map, you can also unlock +2 Passive Weapon Set Skill Points, if you make your way to the Primal Arena Checkpoint, where an aggressive boss, The Blind Beast awaits. Other than that, you can also find one of the Torn Map Pieces on this map, making it overall pretty important to your growth in Chapter 4.
Krutog, Lord of Kin’s attacks in Path of Exile 2
Krutog, Lord of Kin’s primary attacks are physical, but as this Path of Exile 2 boss fight carries on, he’ll also introduce some lightning to the bout. It feels like the developers really had it out for melee characters, because this fight was incredibly easy as a ranged player with minions.
- Stomps the ground in front of him to deal physical damage.
- Swings a corpse around like a club in an arc in front of him.
- Throws a series of corpses that deal splash damage upon impact.
- Slams the ground several times with the corpse he’s holding.
- Breathes a vile blast of gas in a cone.
- Vomits Sulphite down into a puddle that deals physical/lightning damage DOT.
- Chases you around the small arena while stomping.
How to defeat Krutog, Lord of Kin in Path of Exile 2
Krutog, Lord of Kin can be a boss that hurts a great deal if you get caught in any of his attacks. I highly recommend staying mobile. He’s far from the worst fight in this patch, though.
When I fought him, he focused a lot in the early fight on his stomp attack, and melee blows, I realized you very much don't want to be too close to him. His attacks got a bit more deadly when he dropped under 50% health though.
One of the most deadly attacks is easily his vomit. It leaves behind a huge puddle that deals constant damage if you’re standing in it. In this second phase of the fight, his stomps also deal splashing lightning damage, in addition to physical, so you really don’t want to be underfoot.
For the most part, if you can stay out of melee range, it’s a trivial fight. Otherwise, I recommend going in with high defenses, in particular, Lightning Resistance if you can. Be careful if the boss chases you through the puddle, too.
It takes up a very large amount of space, and so the odds are good. However, once you defeat this boss and open the nearby cage, you can begin the Trial of the Ancestors, and wrap up your time on this island.
