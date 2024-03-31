Path of Exile: Kirac Vault Pass rewards for free and premium tracks (Necropolis League)

Path of Exile Kirac Vault Pass is a type of Battle Pass introduced in the game, alongside a free challenge system. This feature offers rewards in the Atlas endgame, including unique item skins. This Path of Exile Necropolis League edition of The Vault Pass offers two tracks: a free one and a premium one. The free track grants in-game rewards, while the premium track gives cosmetic microtransactions.

To claim these rewards, you must redeem them in the Kirac's Vault area within Karui Shores after fulfilling the required Map Bonus Objectives in the challenge league.

The pass has a progress bar indicating how many map objectives you've completed. Once you've unlocked a cosmetic item, you can easily unlock your reward by clicking a button on the Pass screen to travel straight to Kirac's Vault. There, you will find a chamber with your reward waiting to be claimed. After claiming, these cosmetic items are stored in your microtransaction stash alongside your existing ones.

Path of Exile free and premium Kirac Vault Pass rewards

Kirac's Vault Pass: Free Track

The free and premium rewards in Kirac's Vault Pass offer various rewards. (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

In Path of Exile Kirac Vault Pass, the free track offers Kirac Missions and various items like Scouting Reports, a Conqueror Map, and an Inscribed Ultimatum for finishing bonus objectives of maps in Path of Exile's endgame. You can complete it once in every Affliction league, except for Ruthless modes or Private Leagues.

Your first reward is earned upon entering Karui Shores after defeating Kitava, with additional rewards unlocked by completing sets of map bonus objectives throughout your Atlas exploration. You will have claimed all available rewards if you complete the bonus objectives for all 115 maps.

Here is the list of free awards you will gain as you complete more objectives:

1 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants 3 ORBS OF UNMAKING

8 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants 3 KIRAC MASTER MISSIONS

17 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants A MAP THAT CONTAINS THE SACRED GROVE

27 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants A SINGULAR SCOUNTING REPORT

40 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants AN INSCRIBED ULTIMATUM

57 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants AN OTHERWORLDLY SCOUTING REPORT

80 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants A RANDOM CONQUEROR MAP

115 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants 10 RANDOM SCARABS

Kirac Vault Pass: Premium Track

Kirac's Vault Pass is a battle pass-like system that allows players to receive rewards. (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

In Path of Exile's Kirac Vault Pass, there is a premium track where you can earn exclusive unique item skins through Kirac's Vault rewards in the Atlas. You'll need to purchase the pass from Path of Exile, currently priced at $30 to obtain these rewards.

Once you've received the pass, you can find a new Kirac's Vault Pass icon at the top left of the Atlas screen. Clicking on this icon lets you purchase the pass, view the rewards, and travel directly to Kirac's Vault. In Premium Track of The Path of Exile Kirac's Vault Pass, you can buy microtransactions like mystery boxes and the special GHOSTVEIL Armor set.

1 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants APOCALYPSE MYSTERY BOX

8 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants GHOSTVEIL BOOTS

Grants 17 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants POLARIS MYSTERY BOX

27 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants GHOSTVEIL GLOVES

40 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants GLIMMERWOOD MYSTERY BOX

57 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants GHOSTVEIL BODY ARMOUR

80 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants APOLLYON MYSTERY BOX

115 MAP BONUS OBJECTIVE COMPLETE: Grants GHOSTVEIL HELMET

The GHOSTVEIL Armor Set gives your character an excellent appearance. However, this armor set is only for looks and won't change your character's strength or power in the game.

Check out our other articles on this topic:

Best League Starters for Path of Exile: Necropolis || Necropolis League mechanics