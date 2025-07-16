Polapup in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Polapup is the good boy of Palworld who brings a new means of traversing in-game. While riding it, you can use one of its abilities to slide. Activating it on a slope will start a high-speed slide, taking you from one point to another within seconds. It also features Level 3 Cooling and Level 2 Watering, which is handy for keeping food fresh and gardening.
Capturing a Polapup isn’t too difficult, as it spawns on land and within fishing spots. This guide explains where to find this Pal and its best breeding combinations.
Polapup location and drops in Palworld
Polapups are found in cold regions, although they aren’t present everywhere. The most common place to fish for this Pal is the colder region of Feybreak Island, around the Feybreak Shipwreck (-1388, -1470).
However, if you don’t want to go fishing, we recommend heading to the Isle of Glacial Core (140, 635). Groups of Polapups can be found roaming the entire island – it’s also the home for Neptilius.
Upon capture or defeat, it will drop Ice Organ, along with a chance to rope in other items like Pal Soul and Coralum Ore. To ride one, you must unlock Polapup’s Harness and craft it using the Pal Gear Workbench.
While it may follow you around at high speed, it’s nowhere nearly as fast. However, if you come across a slope, Polapup can slide down using the ‘Rider of Snowy Mountain’ ability. This ability does not have any cooldown and can be used as soon as the slide ends.
Polapup breeding guide in Palworld
To breed a Polapup, you’ll need a Breeding Farm, which can be unlocked at Level 19. It isn’t the best candidate for stronger Pals, but it can help you acquire many other new Pals added with the Tides of Terraria update.
Here are some Polapup breeding combos you should try:
- Polapup and Lamball: Lunaris
- Polapup and Azurobe Cryst: Icelyn
- Polapup and Surfent: Frostplume
- Polapup and Bellanoir: Ragnahawk
- Polapup and Sweepa: Anubis
- Polapup and Cryolinx Terra: Palumba
Getting new Pals should be the priority over passives, as you can change them later using the Pal Surgery Table. Assign Artisan to gain 50% work speed for worker type Pals, and Serenity/Muscle Head to gain increased attack for fighting Pals.
