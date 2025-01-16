Pressurized Precision updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Pressurized Precision is one of the few Fusion Rifles available via the Destiny 2 Iron Banner loot pool. It is also a Strand Fusion, meaning players have very limited access to one of these archetypes, except when the Iron Banner comes along, or Banshee brings in some past seasonal weapons.

Hence, the Pressurized Precision is a rare gear piece, and players should pursue the best perks every time it is available in the game.

This article lists the updated god roll for the Pressurized Precision Strand Fusion Rifle, as the core sandbox has changed quite a lot since the weapon's launch.

Pressurized Precision PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Pressurized Precision PvE god roll in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of the best perks recommended on the Pressurized Precision Fusion Rifle for PvE:

Trending

Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling

for reduced recoil and increased Handling Liquid Coils for increased damage

for increased damage Discord for increased ADS speed, Accuracy, and Airborne Effectiveness after kills with a different weapon. While this perk is active, final blows will refund ammo.

for increased ADS speed, Accuracy, and Airborne Effectiveness after kills with a different weapon. While this perk is active, final blows will refund ammo. Cornered for reduced Charge Speed and Draw Time when surrounded by enemies.

This combination is efficient in high-tier content, especially in Master Raids, Dungeons, and Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes. The "Discord" perk has seen a spike in usage rate, both in PvE and PvP. While you can still use Auto-Loading Holster as an alternative, alongside Hatchling, both the Discord and Cornered will provide you with a smoother gameplay loop with a lot of ammo sustain.

Pressurized Precision PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Pressurized Precision PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of the best perks recommended on the Pressurized Precision Fusion Rifle for PvP:

Extended Barrel for reduced recoil and increased Range

for reduced recoil and increased Range Accelerated Coils for reduced damage at the cost of reduced Charge Time for faster firing

for reduced damage at the cost of reduced Charge Time for faster firing Discord for increased ADS speed, Accuracy, and Airborne Effectiveness after kills with a different weapon. During this perk being active, final blows will refund ammo.

for increased ADS speed, Accuracy, and Airborne Effectiveness after kills with a different weapon. During this perk being active, final blows will refund ammo. High-Impact Reserves for increased damage with the last few ammo in the magazine. In PvP, you will start with one ammo on the Pressurized Precision Fusion Rifle.

Since it is challenging to get a perfect 5/5 god roll, you can look for alternatives such as Rangefinder and Eye of the Storm in the fourth column.

How to get Pressurized Precision in Destiny 2

Pressurized Precision can be picked up from Saladin's "Legacy Focusing" section for 25000 Glimmer and 3 Iron Engram. You can get these Engrams as drops from Iron Banner matches, or by simply leveling up Saladin's reputation rank.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback