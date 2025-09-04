Is Ragnarok M Classic worth trying in 2025?

Ragnarok M Classic is finally available on a global scale, instead of just SEA, but is it worth trying in 2025? On its face, that’s a sort of difficult question; I don’t have a ton of nostalgia for the Ragnarok franchise. However, I do love the cute, monster-killing MMO, and its many, many, many sequels. The Mobile version is one of the few I played, other than one of the Ragnarok Idlers several years ago. Free-to-play MMOs have kind of a stigma about them, though.

They’re often (and rightly so) accused of being pay-to-win, or at least, pay-to-progress. Games like Blade & Soul NEO and Neverwinter are often accused of being pay-to-win, but Ragnarok M Classic is going to perhaps break that mold, and that is something I’m definitely excited for. Not being pay-to-win is more than enough to make Ragnarok M Classic worth trying.

Ragnarok M Classic is worth diving into in 2025

Perhaps one of the biggest things that makes Ragnarok M Classic worth playing in 2025 is that it is not pay-to-win. I know that feels like a low bar, or a low hurdle to get over, but it’s important. Instead, it has a one-currency system, where all you can use is Zeny to buy items. Being able to just grind and unlock things the normal way is a real boon for me.

Ragnarok M Classic has all the heart of the original game, only more accessible than ever before (Image via Gravity Interactive)

In addition, it’s beginner friendly, so even people like me who really never got big into Ragnarok jump right into the game, start grinding easily, and not have to worry about making the wrong choice. Truthfully, I’m not big into mobile gaming, but when I have the itch, this will definitely be what I pick up. I’ve already spent some time playing before writing this, and Ragnarok M Classic is cute, charming, and definitely easy to get into.

Having Offline Grinding is another feature that I’m excited about, that’s for sure. As someone who is often very busy, I don’t have time to devote to mobile gaming, which is the primary reason I don’t do it too often.

However, it also has cross-platform access for mobile and PC users, and while I didn’t see it on the Windows Store upon first glance, I imagine it will be available shortly. Character jobs, maps, and foes from the original are back in this cute, updated version of the classic mobile game, and I’ve really been enjoying it so far. Once I can get it set up on my PC, I’ll probably be more active than I am now.

If you’re looking for a cute mobile MMO, or just want to tackle a free-to-play MMO that isn’t pay-to-win, I highly recommend you return to the world of Ragnarok M Classic. It’s a charming game with a ton of heart, whether you’re new, or a veteran.

