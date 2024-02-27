5 rookie mistakes you need to avoid in Last Epoch

If you are a beginner, there are certain mistakes you need to avoid in Last Epoch. The game can be brutal if you are not careful and don't pay attention to certain aspects. By avoiding these mistakes early on in Last Epoch, your character progression can become a smooth sailing ship that will carry you to the end of the game.

Last Epoch is an ARPG, and like most titles in this genre, it can become confusing, leading to you making wrong choices. This might hinder your character, and you may have to start all over again. So this article will cover five mistakes you must avoid in Last Epoch.

Beginner mistakes you need to avoid in Last Epoch

1) Gear selection

Choosing the wrong gears is one of the mistakes you need to avoid in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Gears are an essential part of any RPG. This equipment ranges from armor pieces to weapons. Last Epoch has a lot of gear sets for you to farm and equip, and each works differently based on the class you select. Sometimes, you might get equipment of higher quality, but that may become worse than the one you have equipped.

Make sure to pay attention to the Affixes in each gear, or else this might result in some stats being lower compared to before. This is one of the common beginner mistakes you need to avoid in Last Epoch.

2) Monolith of Fate

Choosing the wrong path in Monolith of Fate must be avoided in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Monolith of Fate system allows you to farm blessings for your characters and increase their power level. But this system can be quite confusing as to which one you should challenge. One of the big mistakes you need to avoid in Last Epoch is challenging the wrong Monoliths.

Select the path with the highest level of Monoliths, which is generally the right path, and complete it. Once you reach the end and challenge the last three, you can unlock the empowered Monoliths, which means all the previous ones will be upgraded to level 100 for you to complete and obtain the blessings.

3) Worrying too much about skills

You can reset Skills (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Last Epoch allows you to reset your skills at the cost of minimal gold. You can try various combinations and create your preferred build. But if you try to min-max every skill from the beginning, it can get too stressful.

Do not worry, as you can reset your skills and passives by selecting a particular skill and hitting the Respec button to get back all the points you have invested. But remember, you cannot alter your class and its mastery, so be careful while choosing those.

4) Upgrading the Resistance stats

Resistance stats are important in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

One of the many common mistakes you need to avoid in Last Epoch is not upgrading your Resistance stats. The game's dungeons have enemies wielding different types of elements, so you might run into a problem if one of the elemental resistances is low.

You must also get the Critical Strike Resistance as high as possible, as it lowers the chance of enemies delivering a critical blow.

5) Crafting

Crafting is an essential aspect of the game (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

One of the many mistakes you need to avoid in Last Epoch is not using the crafting system. You need powerful gears to challenge the harder contents of the game and crafting them is the way to go.

Although this system can be a bit daunting, check out our Last Epoch Crafting guide to understand how it works.

