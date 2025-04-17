How to get Adhesive in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Adhesive is key for RuneScape Dragonwilds players, especially if they want decent armor. An important part of the process of upgrading regular, ordinary Leather into something more potent, you’ll want plenty of adhesive in the early going of Jagex’s new survival multiplayer title. Thankfully, it’s not too hard to get, if you’re patient and hard working.

To actually make Adhesive in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you’ll need a Kiln, a few resources, and access to the Whispering Swamp. If you’re struggling to make stacks of Adhesive, so you can make some Hard Leather, read on to know more.

How to create Adhesive in RuneScape Dragonwilds

All you need to create Adhesive in RuneScape Dragonwilds is to have access to a Kiln, and have some Swamp Tar. For every 1 piece of Swamp Tar you have, you can make a piece of Adhesive. That makes it an incredibly easy crafting material to make. Once you’re on the quest Dragon Slayer, you’ll head into the Swamp anyway.

Once you have a Kiln and some Tar, you're ready to go (Image via Jagex)

Farm up as much Swamp Tar either off the ground, or defeating enemies in the Whispering Swamp during the nighttime hours. Either way works, but gather up as much as you’ll need, and head back to your camp. However, if you want to convert the Swamp Tar into Adhesive, you also need a Kiln. That requires the following ingredients:

Ash Logs x 8: Cut down Ash Trees with Stone Logging Axe, or just farm them off the ground.

Clay x 6: Use Stone Pickaxe/Rocksplosion on Clay Nodes, and farm the drops.

Stones x 20: Pick up stones off the ground, or farm Stone Nodes

Fire Runes x 10: Use the Rune Altar and transform Rune Essence

Find an open space, and head into the Build menu, and you’ll find the Kiln under Processing. Now, you just need to deposit your Swamp Tar down into the Kiln, and before long, you’ll have plenty of Adhesive. There is a timer though, so you may want to do other things while you wait, depending on how much Adhesive you need.

Once you have some Adhesive and Leather, you can make Hard Leather, and make some better weapons and armor. There may be other uses for it later as well, we’ll just have to see what Jagex has cooking for the rest of the Early Access period.

