Rust console force wipe: Start date and what to expect

The Rust console force wipe is right around the corner, and the developers definitely have a lot queued up for the upcoming update. As of writing this article, the wipe is less than ten days away, and you should start gearing up to make the most of it.

This article will shed more light on the force wipe for Rust console and what you can expect from it.

When will the Rust console force wipe start?

The latest force wipe for Rust console will go live for all regions on the last Thursday of the month, May 29, 2025, at 11 am PST/ 2 pm EST/ 7 pm BST. Like the PC wipe, players can expect servers to shut down before the update. There will be a short downtime as the game incorporates the latest update from the new patch.

That said, here's a list of the release dates and times for the upcoming force wipe for Rust console:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) May 29, 2025, at 11 am Mountain Time (MT) May 29, 2025, at 12 pm Central Time (CT) May 29, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET) May 29, 2025, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) May 29, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET) May 29, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) May 29, 2025, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) May 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) May 30, 2025, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST) May 30, 2025, at 3 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 30, 2025, at 4 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) May 30, 2025, at 6 am

What can we expect from Rust console force wipe?

While we do not have an officially disclosed content plan for the upcoming force wipe, here are some things you can expect from the upcoming force wipe for the title.

Firstly, there will be a major blueprint wipe across all servers. Since Rust console does not feature community servers yet, all official servers will be wiped clean of blueprint data, and players will have to restart their grind to unlock items in the game.

Maps will also be wiped, and new maps will be procedurally generated to provide players with a fresh experience. Players will have to find meta spots and build their fortresses in the game again.

Last but not least, you can expect major quality-of-life changes to be incorporated to help enhance the gameplay experience. The devs are hard at work to ensure that the Rust console edition is bug-free and a treat to play.

That's everything you need to know about the Rust console force wipe. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

