Rust console patch notes 2.09: Updated boat controls, workbench changes, combat log improvements, and more

The Rust console patch notes 2.09 are out, and fans are excited to tune into a brand-new force wipe. This update introduces several quality-of-life improvements, including better boat controls, death marker adjustments, changes to item stack sizes, and more. These additions will undoubtedly improve general gameplay and provide players with a great experience as they grind for the latest force wipe.

Without further ado, let's focus on all the changes brought forth by the Rust console patch notes.

Rust console patch notes 2.09 (January 30, 2025)

Here's a detailed look into all the additions made with the Rust console patch notes 2.09:

Everything added with Rust console patch notes 2.09

New Control for Boats - Improved controls for Rowboat, RHIB, Solo/Duo Submarine, and Tugboat.

Combat Log 2.0 - Improvements to the Combat Log look and navigation.

Teammate marker outlines - Teammates will now have a black outline around them to help them stand out more against the environment.

Death Marker Improvements - Death Markers are now visible on the compass, allowing players to quickly and easily find their lost loot.

Landmine model changes - Homemade Landmines now have an updated look, as well as updated descriptions in the inventory.

High External Wall changes - High External Walls (Stone & Wood) now take 0.5 seconds to place, and movement will be canceled while doing so.

Fishing update - Players can now put worms/grubs in their hand slot, updated bait stack size display to match the Steam version, and updated various bait values and stack sizes for various items.

Workbench Update - Higher tier Workbench can now access lower tier tech tree, and Workbench Tech Tree UI now accepts DPAD inputs.

Hiding Text in ADS - Players now have the option to hide text while aiming down the sights of weapons. This setting can be found in OPTIONS > HUD.

Metal Shop Front update - players will no longer be able to remove attachments whilst the weapon is in the “Loot” section, and updates to the Metal Shop Front icon.

Scientist Chinook fire rate has been improved. This should make it more balanced for players outside the Chinook’s field of vision.

Crafting menu tab icons have been updated.

The Attack Helicopter icon has been updated.

Scrolling on the Mixing Table UI has been improved, and no longer drifts when input is stopped.

Players can now store loot on dead bodies.

Players can now swap attachments between guns.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Read more: Rust Lunar New Year update: Snake Mask, Wallpaper, and more

Community server changes made with Rust console patch notes 2.09

Server list search function now works as intended, players can now search with full or half keywords.

Banned list will no longer be cleared upon server restart.

After copying inventory in Kit Creation, the kit now gives out a complete kit including an emptied weapon.

Give Kit to Auth Level Group now works correctly.

Owners/Admins using hide admin status no longer lose their authorization tiers.

The puzzle reset command no longer allows Oil Rig Chinooks to be spammed.

Improved kit name loading time when setting kits for the first time on PS4.

Restarting servers no longer show up in the Main server list.

Users with lower authorization access are no longer able to kick and ban users with higher authorization access on CMS servers.

Each list under the “Players In Game” menu now shows the right number of players.

Gameplay updates with Rust console patch notes 2.09

The Stack Size for Worms and Grubs is now 20.

Raw Human Meat, raw fish, anchovies, sardines, and herring now have a bait value of 3.

Raw Bear and Raw Wolf meat now have a value of 10.

Added improvements to terrains around rivers and roads.

Reduced instances of invalids and missing ammos after reloading automatic weapons.

Fixed a crash that could occur when taking fuel out of the Miner Hat and equipping it at the same time.

Reduced instances of invalids when shooting players on cargoship.

Reduced instances of invalids when damaging a sleeping player’s leg or foot.

Underwater Dwellers can no longer shoot through the glass windows in Underwater Labs.

Fixed a bug where free scraps are dropped when players purchase items on the drone marketplace while having a full inventory with Rust console patch notes 2.09.

Reduced instances of horses clipping through the ground and getting stuck on rocks.

The Drone Delivery Fee Scrap cost now gets consumed correctly when players have scrap put in their backpacks.

Horses can be led out from being stuck at tight corners in terrains or structures.

Failing to dismount the submarines no longer imprisons the player.

Materials to build Roof and Roof upgrades now match Steam

Items in the Inventory section can no longer be sorted when pressing sort in Gear or Belt Selection.

Interactable deployables no longer get stuck at “Occupied” if operating it while opening another menu.

Bota Bag no longer has 10ml of water when crafted.

Improved performance when toggling in-game menu tabs.

Fixed a bug that caused players to be able to purchase items when required materials were placed inside the backpack.

Players are now able to demolish structures in Builders Paradise servers.

The storage monitor now has a passthrough slot.

Attack Helicopter no longer gets stuck above Fishing Village.

“Give All” no longer causes the last item in the inventory slot to be shifted to the front of the storage slot.

Pressing the take button to transfer items from any backpack will now stack on the same stackable items when inventory & hotbar are full.

Check out: All weapon changes coming with Rust Primitive update

All visual changes made with Rust console patch notes 2.09

The Fuel Tank now has the correct collision.

Fertilizer no longer clips inside the composter when it is placed in an enclosed area and its inventory is full.

Locks placed on High External Wood Gate and High External Stone Gate are now in the correct position.

Sheet Metal Steps collision matches Steam.

The Staircase at Launch Site now has proper collision.

Stairs at Launch Site now have the correct transparency.

The Acoustic guitar no longer looks corroded.

The Small Oil Rig Chinook landing smoke particle effects now appear below the Scientist Chinook when landing with Rust console patch notes 2.09.

Furnace lighting now works correctly when it is set to ON.

Players can now toggle lights when facing an interactable object.

Rock formations now have correct collisions with Rust console patch notes 2.09.

There is no longer floating grass foliage on the Launch Site

The screen is no longer blurry when waking up.

Upgrade preview from Metal Steps to Armoured Steps is no longer misaligned with the model.

UI updates with Rust console patch notes 2.09

Players will now open Tech Tree directly after interacting with any workbench.

Removed “Rotate” prompt when using the Building Plan radial menu.

Icon of purchased skin in the Skin Store is no longer missing after players switch between Locker and Skin Store alternately.

Horse HP no longer displays a negative value in the “Examine” menu after being hit by a melee weapon with Rust console patch notes 2.09.

Radiation Stat is no longer missing from some medical items.

Disabled player display name after exiting the Rust Coin purchase page.

After picking up a placed Water Purifier, the prompt to open the Purifier no longer persists.

Added warning label when trying to upgrade recently damaged construction.

Take, Take All, and Give All are greyed out when storage is full with Rust console patch notes 2.09.

Drone Shop Marketplace now shows the correct Monument names.

Players are now able to add new markers instead of snapping to nearby Map Markers when the map is zoomed in.

Tuna Can Lamp and Lantern Fuel now show the correct duration.

Server tags are no longer misaligned on loading screens in several languages.

Added “Give All” prompt for food items in the player's inventory.

Button prompts from the Combat log no longer persist after exiting the pause menu.

You might be interested in: Rust Force Wipe (February 2025): Release date and what to expect

Other notable changes with Rust console patch notes 2.09

Updated SFX for Stone Fireplace and Barbeque UI.

The Water-transition-in Audio no longer plays underwater when swimming near the side of a Duo Submarine.

Water Wells now have consistent VFX of water flowing into the barrel after pumping.

Objects placed on tugboats now display the correct VFX while the tugboat is moving.

Player footsteps when walking at Outpost now match Steam.

That's all there is to know about the Rust console patch notes 2.09. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback