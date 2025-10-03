Rust patch notes (October 2, 2025): Blueprint Fragments, Game Improvements, and more

Rust patch notes for October 2, 2025, are out. The latest update has introduced a plethora of new content while simultaneously improving the pre-existing gameplay loop. We've got new blueprint fragments, updated Monuments, crosshair customization, and a ton of other new additions in the game. In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust patch notes for October 2, 2025. Read below to know more.Rust patch notes for October 2, 2025Here's a look at all the new additions and changes that have been introduced with the Rust patch notes for October 2, 2025:FeaturesAdded blueprint fragmentsAdded crosshair customizationAdded the small spike trapAdded a storage slot to dronesAdded shore crateAdded bicycle bunnyhoppingImprovementsReworked the hackable crate and elite crate loot tablesSmoothed the cargo path shown on the map so it doesn't look too jaggedCargo doesn't go around oil rigs anymoreOptimised UI overhead caused by animators and scroll viewsOptimised store UI VRAM overheadOptimised the time spent on checking building privilege when looking at codelocksOptimised garage doors rendering by only using skinned mesh renderers when they're opening and closingAdded warning if trying to research a DLC item and that associated DLC is not ownedReplaced some monument notification toast messages with sound effectsAdded new third person attack animation state for the chainsawUpdated sound effects for the chainsawVarious different sound and visual effects for the chainsaw now play in both first and thirdpersonServer Occlusion grid generation should be upwards of 50% fasterRestricted certain convars behind RCON access onlyOptimized windows server console to reduce lag when logging many messagesImproved the 'test generator': added snapping and fixed broken collidersAdded modding support for drone taxAdded modding support for max healthAdded modding support for melee weapon throwableAdded modding support for entity saleAdded modding support for dropped itemsAdded modding support for custom item iconsAdded modding support for vitalsAdded toggleable logging of stability updatesAdded &quot;ent scale&quot; commandAdded analytics for twig building cost, puzzle resets &amp; texture memory usageAdded additional CUI modding supportAdded map url to server tagsAdded convars for hardcore gamemode properties (fog of war, map disabled, etc)Added &quot;logentityspawntime&quot; command for admins to log how long admins take to spawn on clientAdded logging of all admin commands ran on the server inside &quot;command_DATE.log&quot; fileImproved the building guide mesh shaderAdded puzzles to radtown, ferry terminal and sphere tankAdded a recycler to sphere tankBuffed mission rewards across the boardAdded skin support to the bedAdded debug `print_topologies` commandAdded debug `fillmounts` commandAdded admin `time.missiontimerscale` command to scale mission timers independently from global timescaleAdded crafting quality tea stats in the information panelOn a map mismatch the client will now automatically re-download the map fileShuffled loot spawns across most monumentsMoved most monument diesel spawns behind puzzle doorsImproved the collider of high wooden wallsAdded snapping support to the admin test generatorSmall Oilrig can no longer spawn in tier 0Added tier-dependent loot to some more monuments - better crates if the monument spawns in higher tier areas on the mapSlightly reduced health of the wooden barricade cover, reduced stack size 5 -&gt; 3Tool cupboard UI calculations now take into account the server value of decay.scaleBears now harvest for 20 meat instead of 19Chinook crate will now choose with monument to drop at more randomlyIncreased the range of catapults, reduced reload timeReduced crafting cost of battering rams, ballistas, catapults, bee bombs, incendiary and pitchfork boltsIncreased damage of the propane explosive bombAdded admin `enable_marker_teleport` commandAdded colour picker for colour fields in the workshop sceneAdded a button in the workshop scene to toggle the Depth of Field postprocessing effectAdded a button in the workshop scene to toggle visibility of the player modelReworked workshop scene item selection from a dropdown to a list with searchbarAdded field in the workshop scene to set a custom icon for an uploaded workshop itemAdded stats display row for anti-vehicle damage on ammunition, removed this damage from the &quot;lethality&quot; number calculationImproved UI feedback for when items are being refridgeratedImproved inventory error messages to be more specificPaintings can now be rotated before deploymentAdded rotation controls in the painting menuChainsaw starts up every time, first time, removed fail chanceDrone marketplace will tell you if its going to be full before buyingAlso read: Rust Exhibit Decor Pack DLC: What's included, price, and how to unlockThat's everything that you need to know about the Rust patch notes for the October force wipe. 