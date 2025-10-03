  • home icon
Rust patch notes (October 2, 2025): Blueprint Fragments, Game Improvements, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 03, 2025 01:18 GMT
Rust patch notes
Rust gameplay (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Rust patch notes for October 2, 2025, are out. The latest update has introduced a plethora of new content while simultaneously improving the pre-existing gameplay loop. We've got new blueprint fragments, updated Monuments, crosshair customization, and a ton of other new additions in the game.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust patch notes for October 2, 2025. Read below to know more.

Rust patch notes for October 2, 2025

Here's a look at all the new additions and changes that have been introduced with the Rust patch notes for October 2, 2025:

Features

  • Added blueprint fragments
  • Added crosshair customization
  • Added the small spike trap
  • Added a storage slot to drones
  • Added shore crate
  • Added bicycle bunnyhopping
Improvements

  • Reworked the hackable crate and elite crate loot tables
  • Smoothed the cargo path shown on the map so it doesn't look too jagged
  • Cargo doesn't go around oil rigs anymore
  • Optimised UI overhead caused by animators and scroll views
  • Optimised store UI VRAM overhead
  • Optimised the time spent on checking building privilege when looking at codelocks
  • Optimised garage doors rendering by only using skinned mesh renderers when they're opening and closing
  • Added warning if trying to research a DLC item and that associated DLC is not owned
  • Replaced some monument notification toast messages with sound effects
  • Added new third person attack animation state for the chainsaw
  • Updated sound effects for the chainsaw
  • Various different sound and visual effects for the chainsaw now play in both first and third
  • person
  • Server Occlusion grid generation should be upwards of 50% faster
  • Restricted certain convars behind RCON access only
  • Optimized windows server console to reduce lag when logging many messages
  • Improved the 'test generator': added snapping and fixed broken colliders
  • Added modding support for drone tax
  • Added modding support for max health
  • Added modding support for melee weapon throwable
  • Added modding support for entity sale
  • Added modding support for dropped items
  • Added modding support for custom item icons
  • Added modding support for vitals
  • Added toggleable logging of stability updates
  • Added "ent scale" command
  • Added analytics for twig building cost, puzzle resets & texture memory usage
  • Added additional CUI modding support
  • Added map url to server tags
  • Added convars for hardcore gamemode properties (fog of war, map disabled, etc)
  • Added "logentityspawntime" command for admins to log how long admins take to spawn on client
  • Added logging of all admin commands ran on the server inside "command_DATE.log" file
  • Improved the building guide mesh shader
  • Added puzzles to radtown, ferry terminal and sphere tank
  • Added a recycler to sphere tank
  • Buffed mission rewards across the board
  • Added skin support to the bed
  • Added debug `print_topologies` command
  • Added debug `fillmounts` command
  • Added admin `time.missiontimerscale` command to scale mission timers independently from global timescale
  • Added crafting quality tea stats in the information panel
  • On a map mismatch the client will now automatically re-download the map file
  • Shuffled loot spawns across most monuments
  • Moved most monument diesel spawns behind puzzle doors
  • Improved the collider of high wooden walls
  • Added snapping support to the admin test generator
  • Small Oilrig can no longer spawn in tier 0
  • Added tier-dependent loot to some more monuments - better crates if the monument spawns in higher tier areas on the map
  • Slightly reduced health of the wooden barricade cover, reduced stack size 5 -> 3
  • Tool cupboard UI calculations now take into account the server value of decay.scale
  • Bears now harvest for 20 meat instead of 19
  • Chinook crate will now choose with monument to drop at more randomly
  • Increased the range of catapults, reduced reload time
  • Reduced crafting cost of battering rams, ballistas, catapults, bee bombs, incendiary and pitchfork bolts
  • Increased damage of the propane explosive bomb
  • Added admin `enable_marker_teleport` command
  • Added colour picker for colour fields in the workshop scene
  • Added a button in the workshop scene to toggle the Depth of Field postprocessing effect
  • Added a button in the workshop scene to toggle visibility of the player model
  • Reworked workshop scene item selection from a dropdown to a list with searchbar
  • Added field in the workshop scene to set a custom icon for an uploaded workshop item
  • Added stats display row for anti-vehicle damage on ammunition, removed this damage from the "lethality" number calculation
  • Improved UI feedback for when items are being refridgerated
  • Improved inventory error messages to be more specific
  • Paintings can now be rotated before deployment
  • Added rotation controls in the painting menu
  • Chainsaw starts up every time, first time, removed fail chance
  • Drone marketplace will tell you if its going to be full before buying
Also read: Rust Exhibit Decor Pack DLC: What's included, price, and how to unlock

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust patch notes for the October force wipe. For more related news and guides, check out:

