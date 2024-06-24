Scintillation god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Scintillation is a new Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle added to the Nightfall pool of Destiny 2. Episode Echoes becomes the first season to launch this Strand Heavy weapon, which can be packed with its Adept version, or enhanced perks in standard. Scintillation is an Adaptive Framed weapon firing at 533 RPM, joining the ranks of Fire and Forget, Briar's Contempt, and Doom petitioner.

This article lists the best perks to have on the Scintillation Linear Fusion Rifle for PvE mostly, along with one specific combination in PvP. Note that Heavy weapons aren't the most used ones in Crucible, especially the ones that are not Machine Guns.

Regardless, a Linear Fusion Rifle can help a player shut down another player with just one ammo to the head. Hence, having the correct perks suitable to the PvP sandbox is just as important.

Scintillation PvE god roll guide for Destiny 2

Scintillation PvE god roll in Destiny 2 (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of all the best perks on the Scintillation Linear Fusion Rifle for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for improved recoil and Handling on the weapon

Accelerated Coils for reduced Charge Time at the cost of Impact damage

Rewind Rounds for a complete refill of the magazine from reserves based on the number of hits

Bait and Switch for 30% increased damage after damaging a target with the rest of the two weapons in the inventory

Firing Line is a great replacement in the fourth column, alongside Surrounded or Attrition Orbs as well. Scintillation isn't a craftable weapon, meaning players will have to keep farming until their luck allows them to get the perfect perk combination.

Firing Line is recommended for situations that demand Strand Surges in Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes, as it will take only a few bullets to shut down a single Champion.

Scintillation PvP god roll guide for Destiny 2

Scintillation PvP god roll in Destiny 2 (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of all the best perks on the Scintillation Linear Fusion Rifle for PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for reduced vertical recoil and increased Handling

Accelerated Coils for reduced Charge Time

Auto-loading Holster for reloading the weapon after holstering

Hatchling for spawning a threadling with a precision kill, or multiple kills

Sadly, there isn't much to work with on the PvP side of things, so players are recommended to go for precision kills with the perks mentioned above. An extra Hatching will help the user lock an area temporarily.

How to get the Scintillation Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2?

Scintillation Linear Fusion Rifle can be farmed exclusively from Nightfall Strikes in a given week. Players must keep an eye on the loot pool and then farm the associated Nightfall to get the weapon as a drop. Each standard version of the Scintillation can be enhanced, alongside the Adept version being farmable from Grandmaster difficulty.

