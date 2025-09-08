Sean Murray celebrates major No Man's Sky achievement with Bollywood song 

No Man's Sky is currently &quot;suffering from success,&quot; and it shows. After the release of the update v6.0, the game has witnessed a resurgence of players, owing to which the concurrent count crossed 100,000. This wouldn't be a big deal if not for the fact that NMS was released in 2016, and is still growing (might I add, in epic proportions).After 39 major updates, Hello Games and Sean Murray are showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, it's reached a point where fans are livid about not being able to pay for updates, since all of them are free. While there's nothing to do on that front, Sean Murray did take to the social media platform X to celebrate the milestone, and he did so in Bollywood style.No Man's Sky milestone celebrated with Bollywood song Nothing represents a moment of celebration like a Bollywood song, and Sean Murray chose one that truly stands out. Under a post that highlighted the game's stats from Steam, Sean posted a clip of the song &quot;Khalibali&quot; from the film Padmaavat, an Indian Hindi-language epic historical drama.While there aren't many replies from Indians or the Indian diaspora, there are a few comical ones in the mix, alongside heartfelt messages of appreciation. One of them pays tribute to the redemption arc of No Man's Sky. This is what @Locust_Labs had to say:&quot;Sean couldn’t deliver on his promise initially. But instead of bailing out like many others, he stuck to his promises and made it happen. I’m glad I didn’t refund NMS After I purchased it the first week, truly the Poster Child of what a good Game Company should be.&quot;This is not even an exaggeration, as AAA titles such as Starfield and even Star Citizen (which aims to be the most realistic space-sim yet) are often pushed aside in favor of No Man's Sky. This is mostly due to the sandbox experience, but over time, the game itself has evolved to become its own genre in many ways. Here are a few more reactions from fans.In the aforementioned Tweet, Ranveer Singh (the actor in the original video) has been replaced with a cutout of Sean Murray; most hilarious. For some reason, it somehow fits into the entire scenario. Another user by the name of @Zandaos69 had this to say:&quot;I need to apologize to you and your team, never thought you would make things right, but you did all you promised originally and then some, and you did it before Star Citizen and the other one that was lacking. You did over hype the hell out but you won in the end, Well done!&quot;Another user reiterated that the reference used to celebrate was great, as is the game. Honestly speaking, given the trajectory so far, we are bound to get a few more updates before Light No Fire is officially launched. Until then, we can expect more major updates; perhaps we'll see more systems integrated into gameplay or maybe even sprawling cities, which is something the community has been requesting. For now, Sean and Hello Games can sit back, relax, and enjoy the fruits of their labor.Read more articles here:No Man's Sky Corvette Autopilot ultimate guide (and one trick to help scan resources)No Man's Sky Corvette ultimate guide for beginnersHow to quickly farm Corvette Modules in No Man's Sky