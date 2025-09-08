  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Sean Murray celebrates major No Man's Sky achievement with Bollywood song 

Sean Murray celebrates major No Man's Sky achievement with Bollywood song 

By Matthew Wilkins
Published Sep 08, 2025 08:07 GMT
Sean Murray goes Bollywood with celebration of milestone (Image via Hello Games)
Sean Murray goes Bollywood with celebration of milestone (Image via Hello Games)

No Man's Sky is currently "suffering from success," and it shows. After the release of the update v6.0, the game has witnessed a resurgence of players, owing to which the concurrent count crossed 100,000. This wouldn't be a big deal if not for the fact that NMS was released in 2016, and is still growing (might I add, in epic proportions).

Ad

After 39 major updates, Hello Games and Sean Murray are showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, it's reached a point where fans are livid about not being able to pay for updates, since all of them are free. While there's nothing to do on that front, Sean Murray did take to the social media platform X to celebrate the milestone, and he did so in Bollywood style.

No Man's Sky milestone celebrated with Bollywood song

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nothing represents a moment of celebration like a Bollywood song, and Sean Murray chose one that truly stands out. Under a post that highlighted the game's stats from Steam, Sean posted a clip of the song "Khalibali" from the film Padmaavat, an Indian Hindi-language epic historical drama.

While there aren't many replies from Indians or the Indian diaspora, there are a few comical ones in the mix, alongside heartfelt messages of appreciation. One of them pays tribute to the redemption arc of No Man's Sky. This is what @Locust_Labs had to say:

Ad
"Sean couldn’t deliver on his promise initially. But instead of bailing out like many others, he stuck to his promises and made it happen. I’m glad I didn’t refund NMS After I purchased it the first week, truly the Poster Child of what a good Game Company should be."

This is not even an exaggeration, as AAA titles such as Starfield and even Star Citizen (which aims to be the most realistic space-sim yet) are often pushed aside in favor of No Man's Sky. This is mostly due to the sandbox experience, but over time, the game itself has evolved to become its own genre in many ways. Here are a few more reactions from fans.

Ad
Ad

In the aforementioned Tweet, Ranveer Singh (the actor in the original video) has been replaced with a cutout of Sean Murray; most hilarious. For some reason, it somehow fits into the entire scenario. Another user by the name of @Zandaos69 had this to say:

"I need to apologize to you and your team, never thought you would make things right, but you did all you promised originally and then some, and you did it before Star Citizen and the other one that was lacking. You did over hype the hell out but you won in the end, Well done!"
Ad
Ad

Another user reiterated that the reference used to celebrate was great, as is the game. Honestly speaking, given the trajectory so far, we are bound to get a few more updates before Light No Fire is officially launched.

Until then, we can expect more major updates; perhaps we'll see more systems integrated into gameplay or maybe even sprawling cities, which is something the community has been requesting. For now, Sean and Hello Games can sit back, relax, and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Ad

Read more articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications