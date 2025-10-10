Soulframe Devstream 10 recap: Weapon modding, transmog, more P11 details, and Founder packs

Soulframe Devstream 10, the (almost certainly) final stream before Preludes 11, just went live. Naturally, today's Devstream gave us a deep dive into a lot of the new systems coming with P11, although the reelase date remains unannounced still. The key highlights are a transmog system on the fashionsoul (?) side of things, and a new Runes/Totems system that will greatly change and empower the buildcrafting side.

The devs also confirmed that there will not be any forced account resets in Soulframe anymore (but an optional reset will be granted to those who want to start over). Without further ado, here's a recap of all the important stuff discussed during Soulframe Devstream 10, which took place on October 10, 2025.

Note: Preludes 11 is here!

Soulframe Devstream 10: Everything you need to know about P11 news

Soulframe Founders pack confirmed

Founders packs are coming soon-ish (Image via Digital Extremes)

Even though this was revealed right at the end of Devstream 10, we might as well get it out of the way: Soulframe will get Founder bundles eventually. This won't be tied up with how Preludes Keys are distributed in any way. It's just a way to support the developers and get some exclusive cosmetics.

The cosmetics in question will be related to the Primordials (name subject to change), the long-long-ago wildling ancestors of Envoys. From the artwork shown off, it seems to be three Virtue-themed armor sets, but there's even a chance it might be the pale appearance of Primordials too.

We'll get the real details in the near future, but Devstream 10 was the official first announcement and confirmation of Founders.

Weapon Modding (Magicks)

Here's the weapon modding or Magicka menu for Soulframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

With Prelude 11, Soulframe is also adding a potentially game-changing duet of systems, which is very loosely comparable to modding weapons in Warframe.

All Soulframe Weapons now have a new "Magicks" UI screen accessible when you are in the Nightfold tent. Here, you'll find one Rune slot at the center, and five Totem slots at the periphery.

Runes

Runes are a reveamped form of the Idols system that was removed after Preludes 8. Basically, if you have a slotted Rune, effect will be activated when you Smite and then soul-steal an enemy.

are a reveamped form of the Idols system that was removed after Preludes 8. Basically, if you have a slotted Rune, effect will be activated when you Smite and then soul-steal an enemy. There will only be three Runes introduced to Soulframe with Preludes 11, but more will certainly come in the future.

Each Rune will have different splits of Totem slot types (Defense/Attack/Utility).

Individual Totems and Runes can be enhanced with Harmony, a new currency.

Totems

Totems are animal aspects obtained through charming or rescuing animals. These can be dismantled (or "released" if we're going by in-game terminology) to get Harmony .

are animal aspects obtained through charming or rescuing animals. These can be dismantled (or "released" if we're going by in-game terminology) to get . What a Totem does will depend on whether it's slotted into a Defense, Attack, or Utility Totem slot. The panel on the left will show you what a given Totem's stats will be on each slot.

In the future, there will be stacking bonuses and additional systems around Totem, but for now, this is basically the fundamentals Soulframe Preludes 11 with ship with.

Verminia favor-ranking and Cairns

Preludes 11 is expanding Verminia's functionality in the Nightfold in several ways. First off, you'll now be able to select a new "Brew Hues" option. Here you can assemble new Cairns to rank up your Verminia reputation.

The gist of the lore, as explained during Soulframe Devstream 10, is this. Verminia was colorblind when you invited her to the nightfold, and now with veritable doses of colorful stuff, you replenish her sense of color. Another nice touch is that the actual model of Verminia also gradually becomes colorful from the default pale aparition as you increase the ranks.

Soulframe is also getting a number of new collectible wild flowers and mushrooms as new materials for this system.

Transmog (Bewitching)

After Soulframe Preludes 11, you'll now be able to transmorgify any armor (i.e. apply one armor's appearance to another) by talking to Verminia.

Each transmog (called "Bestiching" in-game) operation costs 1x Moonsteel Thread, a new material that can be purchased from Avakot for 15x Premium Currency each.

Figments (Armor Coloring)

Various color gradients (Image via Digital Extremes)

You can also dye armors while interacting with Verminia. Each Figment gives you a preset pack of four colors, similar to color palettes purchasable in Warframe. Afterwards, all obtained individual colors can be applied to any gear piece, and you have up to four color slots on each gear piece that selects either material color gradient, or various threading and secondary/tertiary colors.

New Activity type: Castle Sieges (name subject to change)

The Siege will have multiple sub-bosses (Image via Digital Extremes)

Preludes 11 will also introduce a new activity type called Castle Siege, with one castle in this update to start us off. In this mode, you'll raid a castle, fight enemy groups and multiple sub-bosses as you make your way to the Ode Beacon, which you'll need to disable to finish the activity.

Enemy difficulty rebalance

With the new Runes and Totems system, player power will increase significantly, so higher-level enemies are getting stronger. They'll receive a steady defense buff, but also, Sinecure enemy groups will now do co-ordinated tactics: like casters healing allies, and elites rallying them by buffing them up. Expect Soulframe to get more difficult with the Preludes 11 update.

Before, if your weapons were too weak to cut through enemy defense, you would still do a token amount of damage. However, significantly high-level enemies can now potenitally block out all your damage if your're not geared up for the level of content.

A new "X" mark will appear over enemies that are supposed to be too durable for your current equipment/progression, to denote that this will be an unwinnable fight.

Other new content confirmed to be coming in Soulframe P11

A number of new sub-bosses (world bosses) around the map, on a three-hour respawn timer for an individual player. Other than that we're getting the following (in addition to what was revealed before Devstream 10).

Four new Talismans:

Wazzard's Wish (1 Phys Defese, 2 Mag Defense, +1 Spirit)

Synod's Bell Jar (+5 Courage)

Direskull (+5 Grace)

Orengall's Fang (+3 Grace, +2 Spirit)

At least five new armor sets, including:

Armor sets for each starting Pact (Oscelda, Sirin, Tethren).

Mockery set

Bromius' set

Here are the other tidbits we picked up about Soulframe P11 during Devstream 10:

You can now select your Guide (the default Sparrow, and now the Floppet unlocked by the new Fable being introduced to Soulframe with Preludes 11). Guide customization will come in a future update, but likely not P11.

The kick mechanic is back!

Some news pertinent to Soulframe Preludes 12, whenever that might release:

A greatsword weapon type will likely be added in Preludes 12, with the animation set shown off today in Soulframe Devstream 10.

P12 will also do some more work on world density, with a number of new Dendrit structure types. DE wants to make the world of Soulframe less empty before they add any actual mount system.

