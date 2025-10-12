Soulframe: The Waste Bear quest walkthrough

The Waste Bear is the new headliner Fable (quest) with Soulframe's P11 update. Beating this quest unlocks the Bromius Pact, but also give you access to the new Neath'uns dungeons, where you get Fragments for many of the new weapons added in P11. Note, however, that the quest can be bugged for many accounts at the moment.

Regardless of bugs, the chief problem is that you'll get a quest item in your inventory with no indication on what to do with it. In this quest guide for The Waste Bear, we'll tell you how to get started with the quest, and face the titular boss.

How to start the Waste Bear quest in Soulframe

After logging in for the first time after Prelude 11 (if you're are a returning player), you'll automatically get a Sap Tap item in your inventory. Regardless of whether you have it or not, the process of starting The Waste Bear quest is the same in Soulframe.

Before you start, make sure you've cleared out the only prerequisite, which is the Brewer of Hues quest, unlocking Verminia in your Nightfold. If you didn't have the Sap Tap, the reason is most likely that you need to complete that quest first.

First, get to the Mines of Borro located towards the north-eastern quadrant of Midrath. You don't actually enter the mine though, the best starting point for the Waste Bear quest in Soulframe is the world tree found slightly north of Mines of Borro.

From this world tree, you want to start hiking towards the west past two giant oaks, until you get to a tree with a giant mushroom at its feet, and blobs of tree sap running down the stem. Here's the map location of the tree (on the player marker) for your convenience:

To the bottom is the Mines of Borro (Image via Digital Extremes)

From here, you can interact with the tree to get some of it with the Sap Tap.

Simply collect the sap to get started (Image via Digital Extremes)

The second step is to return to your Nightfold and talk to Verminia, where a cutscene will set the scene. If you didn't automatically get The Waste bear quest in your Soulframe Fables journal, this is the point where you'll get it.

After Verminia vanishes, the quest begins (Image via Digital Extremes)

Afterwards, the quest can be tracked through the menu, and thus you can simply follow its objectives. However, there's still some vague stuff up ahead if you weren't minutely following everything, so we'll proceed with the rest of the walkthrough for The Waste Bear here.

How to find Verminia during the Waste Bear quest in Soulframe

After Verminia vanishes from her dye workshop in the Nightfold, go back to Midrath. A new quest circle will show you where you can reconvene with her. However, its placement is a bit confusing. If you've been searching for Verminia in The Waste Bear quest at this point and need a tip: she is standing at the top of the hill, as shown in the map below:

Verminia location after she disappears (Image via Digital Extremes)

Afterwards, the quest leads you through the wevetwoods, and eventually takes to a spot shielded off from you by a transparent magenta wall. Interacting with the glowing spot will show you a screen similar to the musical game, except here's what it's really telling you: you'll need to collect the sap from three more trees to enter.

Afterwards, three quest circles will pop up to help you locate them. Thankfully, the trick is pretty simple: each of the trees can be found at the centres of the quest circles during this part of The Waste Bear quest.

After you have got the sap by interacting with all three trees, go back to the glowing spot in the wall to start a flute minigame sequence.

This part is just the routine Flute-Hero section (Image via Digital Extremes)

Afterwards, you'll fight a bunch of Neath'uns enemies inside this alcove. Once you've laid waste to them, go near the giant metal honey pot sticking out of the mud, and interact with it to revisit the vision from before.

You do honey-pot the bear eventually (Image via Digital Extremes)

Afterwards The Waste Bear quest leads you to some of the new locations in Soulframe P11 update - culminating in a fight with one of the new minibosses, the Wazzard of Wastes.

This miniboss can kite you quite hard if you're fully melee (Image via Digital Extremes)

Once he's beaten, you'll get the Wevetseed quest item needed to complete the Waste Bear quest in Soulframe. Which, thankfully, is quite straightforward. You'll need to head back to an entry point into a Neath'uns dungeon, and get through it.

If you're stumped at any point on how to progress in a Neath'uns dungeon, there's only one simple trick: look for glowing pink runes, and hurl your weapon at them to have new root-bridges open up the path ahead.

Just look for these little runes and shoot at them to clear the way ahead (Image via Digital Extremes)

After a few trippy corridors and some segments we won't spoil, the culmination of the Waste Bear quest in Soulframe will pit you against the Bear itself. This boss fight can be quite hard, so make sure to respect his boss mechanics, and play defensively as you slowly chip away at his health.

The fight gets quite trippy, too (Image via Digital Extremes)

After you beat him, you have to guide the Flopped into his innards, and eventually to the seed inside. After he pops it out and you pick up the stinky thing, you'll automatically reach the Nightfold, where you can plant it. Next, you get transported back to the alcove near the Neath'uns exit.

Plant the seed in this spot (Image via Digital Extremes)

Here, you'll need to pick up one of the seeds off the ground, and lead it to a giant tree here (look for a tiny ray of green light shooting up to let you know you can plant the seed there). Doing this will dispel the corruption in the area, and you can talk to the Arborbear to finish the Waste Bear quest in Soulframe.

You automatically get the blueprint of the Bormius Pact for finishing the quest. Here's what you need to craft it:

55x Scrap Steel

15x Moranite

15x River Pearl

