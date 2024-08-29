Specimen ID NES007 in Destiny 2: Quest guide, prerequisites, rewards, and more

Specimen missions are back in Destiny 2 with the start of a new Act. It is time for Guardians to assist Failsafe again, as she is looking for additional specimens on Nessus, requiring everyone to do a bit of calibration, alongside collection inside seasonal activities. NES missions have always been a primary objective for players to unlock upgrades, acquire collectibles, and other rewards.

The Specimen ID NES007 mission is similar in those aspects, except for the source from which players can acquire it. The first week of Echoes Act III has everyone running around on an Exotic mission, alongside the whole new specimen quest tied to everything.

This article lists everything related to the new Specimen ID NES007 mission in Act III Week 1 of Episode Echoes, including a walkthrough, rewards, and more.

How to complete the Specimen ID NES007 mission in Destiny 2?

1) Prerequisites

NES007 quest dropping from the mission (Image via Bungie)

Getting the Specimen ID NES007 mission in the first week of Act III requires players to run the new "Encore Overture" Exotic mission. Progress through the mission until you reach the abandoned Ishtar laboratory with multiple Exo corpses.

Wait for Maya Sundaresh to start a dialogue; the NES007 quest will drop for you right before she starts speaking. However, you cannot leave the mission right away. To keep the NES007 quest in your tab, you must complete the Encore Overture Exotic mission, and speak to Failsafe after to get the full version of the quest.

Specimen 007 quest from Failsafe after completing Encore Overture (Image via Bungie)

This needs to be done once when a player is running the Exotic mission for the seasonal "A Rising Chorus Act III" questline.

2) Defeat Vex with Solar damage

For the first step of the mission, defeat 100 Vex enemies via Solar damage only. The ideal location for this is the Orrery Lost Sector near the Artifact's Edge waypoint of Nessus. A good weapon to use is the new Aberrant Action Rocket Framed Sidearm, paired with Incandescent.

Destiny 2 The Orrery Lost Sector with Vex enemies on Nessus (Image via Bungie)

Defeat each enemy using the weapon, and a single run from the beginning to the boss should be enough for 100 enemies.

3) Extract data and defeat Vex boss

Echoes Battleground Core boss in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

For this next step, you must extract data from inside seasonal activities, and defeat the Vex boss. The ideal location for this is any one of the Echoes Battlegrounds, accessible from the HELM.

To extract data, try running the Breach Executable activity from the HELM.

4) Defeat Vex rapidly

Repeat the same method as Step 1, inside the Orrery Lost Sector of Nessus.

5) Speak with Failsafe and place the specimen

Placing the Exo statue at the HELM of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Speak with Failsafe for the final bit and she will hand over an Exo hollow specimen to you. Place that specimen with the HELM at the exact location that is marked. This will complete the quest Specimen ID NES007. Rewards include a High-Stat Echo armor, seasonal challenge completion, and two Echo Engrams.

