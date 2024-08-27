Speleologist god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Speleologist is one of three new Legendary weapons released alongside Destiny 2 Echoes Act III. This Solar Machine Gun has been added to the loot pool alongside other seasonal weapons from previous Acts. Echoes has also been the home for re-issued Dawn weapons, with re-issued perks for the updated sandbox.

This article focuses on the Machine Gun, alongside the best perks it can roll with for all activities and game modes. Heavy Machine Guns are usually strong in PvE, whether it comes to clearing a room full of enemies or inflicting damage on bosses. In PvP, however, having almost any perk combination works against Guardians.

Regardless, a couple of perks have been listed below for those wanting to take the Speleologist for a spin against other players.

Trending

Speleologist PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Speleologist PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith/Bungie)

Here is a list of perks recommended by the Speleologist for PvE:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability

Heal Clip for a 2x Cure buff on self after reloading on kill

Incandescent for a Solar explosion on kill and application of Scorch on adjacent enemies

This combination is great to have in rooms that require a clearing weapon. However, Speleologist can be used as a boss DPS weapon too, with perks like Enlightened Action and Envious Assassin in the third column, alongside Target Lock in the fourth column.

Speleologist PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Speleologist PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith/Bungie)

As mentioned, perks for PvP on Heavy weapons are not that essential. However, for ease of usage, here is a list:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability

Accurized Rounds for more Range

Slideways for partially reloading the magazine after sliding

Target Lock for increased damage after sustained fire on a target

Rapid Fire Framed Machine Guns can have an irregular sway after the initial trigger. Having stability on the weapon will help in landing precision shots on Guardians.

How to get Speleologist in Destiny 2?

Speleologist is a seasonal weapon, meaning it can drop from seasonal activities in Episode Echoes, or from the Echoes Engram. Being a seasonal weapon, it can be crafted with any perks, as long as a player has collected five deepsight versions of the weapon.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback