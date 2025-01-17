Sundered Doctrine Dungeon in Destiny 2: Contest Mode, completion criteria, and more 

Sundered Doctrine has been confirmed to be the name of Destiny 2's upcoming Dungeon in Episode Heresy. This new endgame activity will feature a contest mode as well, as Bungie started to hold World's First races with the Vesper's Host last season. It should also be noted that the pinnacle gear pieces will be moved from Vesper's Host to Sundered Doctrine upon the arrival of the latter, as freshly arrived endgame activities are meant to have the high-power gear pieces.

This article lists everything related to the newly announced Dungeon, Sundered Doctrine, in Episode Heresy.

Full details of Sundered Doctrine Dungeon Race in Destiny 2

Players can participate in the World's Face race for the new Dungeon in Episode Heresy, named Sundered Doctrine. The race will start with the Dungeon's launch on February 7, at 9 am PT, alongside the contest modifiers for an equal playing field. Here, everyone looking to play with the modifiers will need to be at least 1995 power, with the enemies sporting 25 power above every player.

Typically, any team that finishes the Dungeon in contest mode will receive a special emblem, alongside a guaranteed drop of the Exotic weapon tied to the loot pool. However, if anyone is looking to run the Dungeon in normal difficulty, they must wait until one team finishes the Dungeon first in contest mode.

Here is a list of modifiers that players can expect in the contest version of Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine:

Increased aggressiveness of enemies.

Resurrection tokens in encounters.

Enrage mechanic to limit players on the number of phases or time to complete an encounter.

Having more power than the recommended 1995 will not grant any advantage, as every player will be locked to 1995. Anyone below that power level will deal significantly less damage to enemies, and receive significantly more damage from every source.

Sundered Doctrine is not a free Dungeon, so players will require The Final Shape Dungeon Key or the Deluxe Edition of the expansion.

For completion, a fireteam must loot the final chest before going to the orbit. Additionally, all members of the fireteam must complete every encounter for the first time, and receive loot from every encounter as well.

Emblem drop from World's First race in Destiny 2

An emblem called Trigonic Amber can be earned from watching the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon race on Twitch and YouTube. Streamers such as Evanf and CBGray will be streaming the race via their channels.

This article will be updated once Bungie reveals any additional details regarding the redemption process of this emblem.

