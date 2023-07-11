"Take a break": Diablo 4 devs advise players to take breaks from the game

With Diablo 4's engaging gameplay and immersive world, it's not surprising that players get addicted to the title. The franchise builds upon these features and assets to establish the series as one of the best in history. The appeal of new features, combined with nostalgia, keeps players engrossed and involved in the franchise.

While Diablo 4 features tons of side quests, challenges, and events, some dedicated players still manage to exhaust all the activities available in the game. In response, associate game director Joseph Piepiora advised players:

"When you’ve reached all the goals and done the things you think are important, take a break, that's fine [...] we do the same thing."

Why Diablo 4 developers are advising players to take a break from the game

Usually, developers encourage players to remain engrossed in their video games in order to promote them. However, this is not the case with the Diablo 4 devs.

Associate game director Joseph Piepiora specifically advised players to take a break from the game when they feel they have already accomplished its main objectives. This advice was given during a livestream advertising Season of the Malignant, the upcoming seasonal update for the title.

Piepiora added that there are plenty of activities and events to look forward to in the upcoming season update and that players can come back then to enjoy the new content. This way, they will be able to experience the game from a fresh perspective.

It is nice to know that the Diablo 4 creators are aware of players' unquenchable appetite for fresh material and desire to go on the journey in the game. However, they are just as aware of the fact there are a ton of other amazing titles out there that just need to be found. With a wide range of titles available on different platforms and in different genres, gaming is a dynamic and ever-evolving medium.

By taking a break from the game, it is possible that you appreciate it more when you eventually come back to it. Immersing yourself in other video games can significantly rekindle your enthusiasm for Diablo 4.

A fresh start to a new season

It's understandable why Diablo 4 developers have advised gamers to take a break before returning for the upcoming season. In a way, this might be a strategy to ensure that players will come back more hungry for adventure upon their return, especially since they have to start from scratch again.

Players have recently expressed their frustration about the developers' decision to make them create a new character in order to take part in the season update. This is the first time the franchise has employed this kind of gameplay, as previous installments allowed players to use their original characters for every season.

This criticism is reasonable, given how difficult it is to grind in the title. It is realistic to assume that many gamers won't be enthusiastic about having to level up from scratch, create a new character, and repeat a lot of the same experiences. It takes too much time and effort to start over after grinding XP to the maximum level.

While players are advised to take a break and touch some grass after completing challenges in the current state of Diablo 4, Season 1 of the game is reported to launch on July 20. Read this article to find out more about Season of the Malignant.

Poll : 0 votes