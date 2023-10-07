The Division 2 Cindy McAllister Manhunt missions, rewards and more

The Division 2 Cindy McAllister Manhunt is the first of the five Manhunts in Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers. This individual is an important member of the JTF and can currently be captured by Natalya Sokolova. Rescuing her is the first step in uncovering the location of The Recruiter, who also happens to be the prime target for this season's Manhunt.

In order to complete The Division 2 Cindy McAllister Manhunt, you have to complete four distinct stages in the game, followed by the final mission where you get to rescue this character. Here's a quick rundown of all those missions and how to complete them.

How to complete The Division 2 Cindy McAllister Manhunt

As mentioned above, there are four missions in The Division 2 Cindy McAllister Manhunt before you can actually rescue her. All four missions in this Manhunt are found in the East Mall region of the map.

To start the Manhunt, you must first capture the Metro Ruins control point. It's a fairly straightforward control point, and there's a lot of cover for you to engage the enemy without getting hurt. On regular days, you will face the True Sons in this control point. However, if the region has been invaded, you will encounter the Black Tusk instead.

Once you've liberated this control point, you will have to complete the Missing Curators bounty. If you cannot find this bounty, make your way to the Bounties tab on your map. Highlight the East Mall area and click on the big white circle that you see. It should show you all the available bounties in the area.

The one that you're looking for has a yellow colored marker beside it. Activate it, and your targets will be marked on the map for you. They're usually located inside a building, so head inside and defeat everyone that you see.

Once you've defeated them, you will be directed to the Solar Farm control point. This is slightly more difficult than the Metro Ruins because of the sheer amount of open space it has. It's easy to get cornered by the enemy, so don't forget to watch your flanks.

The Division 2 Cindy McAllister Manhunt has four missions (Image via Ubisoft)

The final bounty in The Division 2 Cindy McAllister Manhunt can be found in a way that is similar to the previous one. Once you've taken care of the target, the rescue mission will open up. This mission is located in the Air & Space Museum. Save her, and you will have completed the Manhunt.

However, do keep in mind that there's a chance that the mission might not progress if you're not doing it on the specified difficulty. For example, barring the Metro Ruins control point, the three remaining missions need to be completed on Hard global difficulty. The final mission needs to be completed on Challenging global difficulty.

As for the rewards, there isn't anything specific. Every mission has a boss, and when you defeat them, they drop some Legendary gear. It's a nice way to farm some gear, especially if you're just starting out in the game.