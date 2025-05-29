  • home icon
The Division 2 Stash Empty bug: Possible fixes and workarounds

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified May 29, 2025 02:38 IST
Stash in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The Division 2's new Battle for Brooklyn DLC seems to have gotten a fair launch, especially when it comes to connectivity for players. However, there are a few bugs that came alongside the new expansion, making the lives of every Agent difficult. One such bug impacts directly on the player's stash, where some have reported missing items with nothing inside.

This article will try to fix the issue of having no items in the Stash tab, be it in the new Bridge encampment of Brooklyn, or the White House Settlement in DC.

Possible workarounds for The Division 2's empty Stash bug

The empty Stash bug seems to be happening quite frequently in the community. After the update on different platforms, players are simply missing their stored items from inside the Stash. This can happen in any safe house and major settlements.

One primary workaround is to teleport to a major settlement first, and then teleport back to the on you were in. For example, if you were viewing your tab in Brooklyn's Bridge Settlement, then you can teleport to DC's White House, and then teleport back to Brooklyn.

Doing so refreshes the entire instance, fixing the missing items bug from the Stash.

White House in DC of The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Note that just because you have items missing in the Stash doesn't mean that those items are now lost. It appears to be just a visual bug from the game's side, and all your items will return as normal upon trying the fix mentioned above.

For players that do not own the Brooklyn DLC can try the same, but from the New York Settlement. However, if you happen to own only the base game, simply restarting the game has been reported to be fixing the issue for several players.

Some of the general fixes we tried includes verifying game files, hard-restarting game clients, and even reloading instances by changing the global difficulties. However, none of that seemed to work.

Hence, teleporting back and forth from one settlement to other, and restarting the game are the only two viable fixes that are working for players currently.

