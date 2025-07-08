The Division 2 vendors this week (July 8 to 15, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The Division 2 vendors are back again with a new set of items for Agents this week. These NPCs can be found across all primary settlements, including the maps of DC, New York, and Brooklyn. Every Tuesday, a new set of randomized weapons and gears is put up for sale. Players can acquire items that pique their interest either for a build or for expertise farming using E-Credits. There are a few vendors whose items will require Agents to utilize their Countdown and DZ credits.

Ad

This article lists all the weapons, gear pieces, and more items available for sale at all The Division 2 vendors from July 8 to 15, 2025. We will also shed some light on noteworthy items this week that are highly recommended for purchase.

All items available from the weekly reset of The Division 2 vendors (July 8 to 15, 2025)

DC Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor found near the Helipad of the White House building:

Ad

Trending

" Prophet " named Pistol with Perfect Determined talent

" named Pistol with Perfect Determined talent M1928 SMG with Unwavering Talent

Military P416 with Streamline talent

Tactical M1911 pistol with Sadist talent

Brazos brand set backpack with Composure talent

Golan Gear brand set chest piece with Focus talent

The Division 2 vendor at White House helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This vendor also includes mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Ad

Countdown Vendor

These are all items available from the Countdown Vendor found near the Helipad of the White House building:

" The Mop " named Shotgun with Eyeless talent

" named Shotgun with Eyeless talent " Closer " named Uzina Getica brand set chest piece with Perfect Spotter talent

" named Uzina Getica brand set chest piece with Perfect Spotter talent "The Darkness" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent

The Division 2 vendor for the Countdown game mode near the Helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Countdown vendor also sells some valuable caches for Named Items, Optimization, Crossroads Season, and Exotics. Agents who play the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode can acquire special currency called Countdown Credits, which can be utilized to purchase the items mentioned above.

Ad

Clan Vendor

Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor found near the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:

" New Reliable " named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent

" named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent Hard Wired gear set mask

Striker gear set backpack

Future Initiative gear set holster

Tactical M1911 pistol with Sadist talent

KSG Shotgun with Future Perfect talent

Airaldi brand set gloves

Providence brand set holster

Military M9 Pistol with Finisher talent

China Light brand set chest piece with Reassigned talent

Electrique brand set mask

Ad

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Clan vendor sells mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Seeker Mine, Pulse, and Firefly.

Ad

Also read: Slingshot SMG in The Division 2: Stats, how to acquire, and more

Theatre Settlement Vendor

All items available from the Theatre Vendor found near the eastern end of DC in the Downtown East district are

" Whisper " named Rifle with the Perfectly Behind You talent

" named Rifle with the Perfectly Behind You talent Custom M870 MCS Shotgun with the Pumped Up talent

SIG 716 Rifle with the Killer talent

Hana-U brand set gloves

Empress brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Incoming Repairs, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield, and Decoy.

Ad

Campus Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:

" Forge " named Richter & Kaiser brand set holster

" named Richter & Kaiser brand set holster Covert SRS Marksman Rifle with Streamline talent

Classic RPK-74 LMG with Frenzy

Electrique brand set mask

Walker Harris brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Ad

Castle Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

" Punch Drunk " named Douglas & Harding brand set mask

" named Douglas & Harding brand set mask Hunting M44 Marksman Rifle with the Lucky Shot talent

Military MK46 LMG with Vindictive talent

Lengmo brand set mask

Petrov brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Castle Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap.

Ad

Also read: The Division 2 Week 7 Manhunt guide: Scout 7 objectives and solutions

Dark Zone East Vendor

Here are all items available from the DZ East Vendor found near the eastern edge of the DC map:

" The White Death " named Marksman Rifle with Determined talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Determined talent " Relic " named Rifle with Perfect Determined talent

" named Rifle with Perfect Determined talent M249 B LMG with Streamline talent

Future Initiative gear set mask

True Patriot gear set holster

Douglas & Harding brand set mask

5.11 Tactical brand set holster

Ad

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the DZ East Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap. Additionally, Exotic caches can be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Ad

Dark Zone South Vendor

These are all the items available from the DZ South Vendor found near the southern edge of the DC map:

" Strategic Alignment " named China Light brand set backpack with Perfect Shock and Awe talent.

" named China Light brand set backpack with Perfect Shock and Awe talent. MP5-N SMG with Streamline talent

SIG 556 AR with Thunder Strike talent

M45A1 Pistol with Eyeless talent

Aces & Eights gear set backpack

Virtuoso gear set chest piece

Gila Guard brand set backpack with Wicked talent

Yaahl Gear brand set chest piece with Obliterate talent

Ad

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the DZ South Vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher. Exotic caches can also be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Ad

Dark Zone West Vendor

All items available from the DZ West Vendor found near the western edge of the DC map are

" Baker's Dozen " named Rifle with Perfect Lucky Shot talent

" named Rifle with Perfect Lucky Shot talent SASG-12 Shotgun with Reformation talent

SIG 716 CQB Rifle with Ignited talent

Hotshot geat set gloves

Future Initiative gear set kneepads

Airaldi brand set gloves

Palisade brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the DZ West Vendor sells mods for Disorient Resistance, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield, and Decoy. Exotic caches can also be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Ad

New York Haven Atrium Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Haven Vendor found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the NY map:

AK-M AR with Sadist talent

M700 Tactical with Lucky Shot talent

"Like Glue" named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent

Police 686 Magnum Pistol with Flatline talent

5.11 brand set chest piece with Intimidated talent

Belstone brand set kneepads

Hana-U brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor sells mods for Armor on Kill, Critical Hit Damage, Seeker Mine, Pulse, and Decoy.

Ad

New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor

Here are all items available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor found in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the NY map:

ACR-E AR with Eyeless talent

Classic M60 LM with Strained talent

SIG 716 CQB with Precision Strike talent

M45A1 Pistol with Flatline talent

Overlord Armaments brand set chest piece with Glass Cannon talent

Palisade brand set gloves

Overlord Armaments brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor sells mods for Headshot Damage, Blind/Deaf Resistance, Shield, Sticky Launcher, and Chem Launcher.

Ad

Brooklyn Bridge Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Brooklyn Vendor found in The Bridge Settlement between Brooklyn Heights and the DUMBO district of Brooklyn map:

Vector SBR 9MM SMG with Preservation talent

MG5 LMG with Thunder Strike talent

UIC15 MOD2 Rifle with Ignited talent

X-45 Tatical Pistol with Ignited talent

5.11 brand set backpack with Companion talent

Belstone brand set kneepads

Electrique brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Bridge Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Pulse, and Trap.

Ad

Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors

Among the large number of basic as well as named items, agents should take special note of a few. This is because these gears and weapons are quite sought after:

" Punch Drunk " named Douglas & Harding brand set mask

" named Douglas & Harding brand set mask " The White Death " named Marksman Rifle with Determined talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Determined talent Yaahl Gear brand set chest piece with Obliterate talent

The named mask can be a good piece to use on a pistol-focused build with The Harvest or The Prophet revolvers. "The White Death," available from the DZ vendor, came rolled with Determined talent, which makes it easy to recalibrate a DTTOC (Damage to Targets out of Cover) attribute.

Ad

Lastly, a Yaahl Gear chest piece with Obliterate talent is a good piece to buy as it allows Agents to reroll attributes to their liking and use it in a Backfire or HazPro build.

For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More