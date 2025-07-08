The Division 2 vendors this week (July 8 to 15, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The Division 2 vendors are back again with a new set of items for Agents this week. These NPCs can be found across all primary settlements, including the maps of DC, New York, and Brooklyn. Every Tuesday, a new set of randomized weapons and gears is put up for sale. Players can acquire items that pique their interest either for a build or for expertise farming using E-Credits. There are a few vendors whose items will require Agents to utilize their Countdown and DZ credits.
This article lists all the weapons, gear pieces, and more items available for sale at all The Division 2 vendors from July 8 to 15, 2025. We will also shed some light on noteworthy items this week that are highly recommended for purchase.
All items available from the weekly reset of The Division 2 vendors (July 8 to 15, 2025)
DC Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Prophet" named Pistol with Perfect Determined talent
- M1928 SMG with Unwavering Talent
- Military P416 with Streamline talent
- Tactical M1911 pistol with Sadist talent
- Brazos brand set backpack with Composure talent
- Golan Gear brand set chest piece with Focus talent
This vendor also includes mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown Vendor
These are all items available from the Countdown Vendor found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "The Mop" named Shotgun with Eyeless talent
- "Closer" named Uzina Getica brand set chest piece with Perfect Spotter talent
- "The Darkness" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent
The Countdown vendor also sells some valuable caches for Named Items, Optimization, Crossroads Season, and Exotics. Agents who play the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode can acquire special currency called Countdown Credits, which can be utilized to purchase the items mentioned above.
Clan Vendor
Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor found near the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:
- "New Reliable" named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent
- Hard Wired gear set mask
- Striker gear set backpack
- Future Initiative gear set holster
- Tactical M1911 pistol with Sadist talent
- KSG Shotgun with Future Perfect talent
- Airaldi brand set gloves
- Providence brand set holster
- Military M9 Pistol with Finisher talent
- China Light brand set chest piece with Reassigned talent
- Electrique brand set mask
Other than these items, the Clan vendor sells mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Seeker Mine, Pulse, and Firefly.
Also read: Slingshot SMG in The Division 2: Stats, how to acquire, and more
Theatre Settlement Vendor
All items available from the Theatre Vendor found near the eastern end of DC in the Downtown East district are
- "Whisper" named Rifle with the Perfectly Behind You talent
- Custom M870 MCS Shotgun with the Pumped Up talent
- SIG 716 Rifle with the Killer talent
- Hana-U brand set gloves
- Empress brand set kneepads
Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Incoming Repairs, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield, and Decoy.
Campus Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:
- "Forge" named Richter & Kaiser brand set holster
- Covert SRS Marksman Rifle with Streamline talent
- Classic RPK-74 LMG with Frenzy
- Electrique brand set mask
- Walker Harris brand set holster
Other than these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "Punch Drunk" named Douglas & Harding brand set mask
- Hunting M44 Marksman Rifle with the Lucky Shot talent
- Military MK46 LMG with Vindictive talent
- Lengmo brand set mask
- Petrov brand set holster
Other than these items, the Castle Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap.
Also read: The Division 2 Week 7 Manhunt guide: Scout 7 objectives and solutions
Dark Zone East Vendor
Here are all items available from the DZ East Vendor found near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "The White Death" named Marksman Rifle with Determined talent
- "Relic" named Rifle with Perfect Determined talent
- M249 B LMG with Streamline talent
- Future Initiative gear set mask
- True Patriot gear set holster
- Douglas & Harding brand set mask
- 5.11 Tactical brand set holster
Other than these gear pieces, the DZ East Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap. Additionally, Exotic caches can be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
Dark Zone South Vendor
These are all the items available from the DZ South Vendor found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "Strategic Alignment" named China Light brand set backpack with Perfect Shock and Awe talent.
- MP5-N SMG with Streamline talent
- SIG 556 AR with Thunder Strike talent
- M45A1 Pistol with Eyeless talent
- Aces & Eights gear set backpack
- Virtuoso gear set chest piece
- Gila Guard brand set backpack with Wicked talent
- Yaahl Gear brand set chest piece with Obliterate talent
Other than these gear pieces, the DZ South Vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher. Exotic caches can also be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
Dark Zone West Vendor
All items available from the DZ West Vendor found near the western edge of the DC map are
- "Baker's Dozen" named Rifle with Perfect Lucky Shot talent
- SASG-12 Shotgun with Reformation talent
- SIG 716 CQB Rifle with Ignited talent
- Hotshot geat set gloves
- Future Initiative gear set kneepads
- Airaldi brand set gloves
- Palisade brand set kneepads
Other than these gear pieces, the DZ West Vendor sells mods for Disorient Resistance, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield, and Decoy. Exotic caches can also be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
New York Haven Atrium Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Haven Vendor found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the NY map:
- AK-M AR with Sadist talent
- M700 Tactical with Lucky Shot talent
- "Like Glue" named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent
- Police 686 Magnum Pistol with Flatline talent
- 5.11 brand set chest piece with Intimidated talent
- Belstone brand set kneepads
- Hana-U brand set mask
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor sells mods for Armor on Kill, Critical Hit Damage, Seeker Mine, Pulse, and Decoy.
New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor
Here are all items available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor found in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the NY map:
- ACR-E AR with Eyeless talent
- Classic M60 LM with Strained talent
- SIG 716 CQB with Precision Strike talent
- M45A1 Pistol with Flatline talent
- Overlord Armaments brand set chest piece with Glass Cannon talent
- Palisade brand set gloves
- Overlord Armaments brand set mask
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor sells mods for Headshot Damage, Blind/Deaf Resistance, Shield, Sticky Launcher, and Chem Launcher.
Brooklyn Bridge Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Brooklyn Vendor found in The Bridge Settlement between Brooklyn Heights and the DUMBO district of Brooklyn map:
- Vector SBR 9MM SMG with Preservation talent
- MG5 LMG with Thunder Strike talent
- UIC15 MOD2 Rifle with Ignited talent
- X-45 Tatical Pistol with Ignited talent
- 5.11 brand set backpack with Companion talent
- Belstone brand set kneepads
- Electrique brand set holster
Other than these gear pieces, the Bridge Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Pulse, and Trap.
Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors
Among the large number of basic as well as named items, agents should take special note of a few. This is because these gears and weapons are quite sought after:
- "Punch Drunk" named Douglas & Harding brand set mask
- "The White Death" named Marksman Rifle with Determined talent
- Yaahl Gear brand set chest piece with Obliterate talent
The named mask can be a good piece to use on a pistol-focused build with The Harvest or The Prophet revolvers. "The White Death," available from the DZ vendor, came rolled with Determined talent, which makes it easy to recalibrate a DTTOC (Damage to Targets out of Cover) attribute.
Lastly, a Yaahl Gear chest piece with Obliterate talent is a good piece to buy as it allows Agents to reroll attributes to their liking and use it in a Backfire or HazPro build.
For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:
- Hoarder loot goblin guide in The Division 2: Where to find, and rewards
- How to get the Huntsman Auto Rifle in The Division 2
- The Division 2: Backfire build guide