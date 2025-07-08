The Division 2 Week 7 Manhunt guide: Scout 7 objectives and solutions

The Division 2 enters a brand-new week with new missions and refreshes to some of the core objectives. However, the seasonal missions, especially the Scout tasks, are carrying on just the same, with only a week remaining until the high-value target. With the July 8 reset, players are getting the Scout 7 tasks, all within the hostile open world of Washington, DC.

This article lists the objectives required to complete the Scout 7 tasks in The Division 2 Crossroads DLC.

Scout 7 objectives and how to complete them for The Division 2 Y7S1 Manhunt

The following list simplifies all the tasks that must be completed for Scout 7 in Season Crossroads:

Sell 10 weapon or armor items to the Theatre vendor.

Take three Control Points, each in Downtown East, Judiciary Square, or the East Mall.

Donate 150 resources to the Control Points in Downtown East, Judiciary Square, or East Mall.

1) Sell gears

The Theatre (Image via Ubisoft)

Head to the Theatre Settlement in Downtown East, followed by the vendor inside the camp. Here, you must sell 10 of your gears, be it weapons or armor pieces. You can purchase fodder gear from the White House vendor before and then go to the Theatre vendor.

2) Three Control Points

Get any three Control Points in either the Downtown East, the Judiciary Square, or the East Mall. You can take any three points across the three aforementioned regions, or three in any one of the regions. Either way, it is best to get three in total and wait before you reset the open world.

3) Donate

Head to the Control Points you just captured, and then look for the Control Point officer. Interact with them and donate 250 resources across the Control Points of Downtown East, East Mall, or Judiciary Square to finish off Scout 7 Week 7 objectives.

For completion, you can go through every mission with normal difficulty. However, running them in Heroic will grant you more EXP.

Here are a few more guides and features on the game:

