The Division 2 x Payday collab release date, what to expect, and more

The Division 2 x Payday collaboration was teased recently in an official X post. The small teaser clip showcased four agents walking in a line, sporting the iconic masks from the popular co-op FPS franchise Payday. Ubisoft previously collaborated with Payday on a similar project for Rainbow Six Siege, introducing two character bundles for Wamai and Zero. In the Division 2 teaser, however, not much is revealed other than some basic information.
This article will go over The Division 2 x Payday collaboration's release date, what fans can expect from it, and more.
Note: Parts of the article are speculative and reflect the author's opinions.
When is The Division 2 x Payday collab releasing?
According to the teaser, The Division 2 x Payday collab is set to release on July 15, 2025. This coincides with the weekly reset, which refreshes various in-game activities and The Division 2 vendor items. This weekly reset also provides a new set of challenges for the week ahead, along with a refresh to the projects.
What to expect from The Division 2 x Payday collab
The contents of this collaboration are yet to be confirmed. It could be a bunch of new cosmetic bundles or a brand-new apparel event. The latter could encourage players to grind special apparel caches to acquire some of the cosmetics shown off in the teaser. As opposed to cosmetics bundles, which will have Agents make purchases, an apparel event could be a great way to retain players.
Following the release of the Battle for Brooklyn DLC, numerous old agents who hung up their SHD watches are back in The Division 2. This veteran player base has already missed out on limited-time drops, such as the named assault rifle "Lexington" and the named kneepads "Turmoil". Therefore, introducing an apparel event to keep the player base hooked after the 5x XP week would be a great way to keep Agents engaged.
More on The Division 2 x Payday collaboration
One big difference between the Division 2 x Payday and Rainbow Six Siege x Payday collaborations is that only two cosmetics bundles from Payday were introduced in the latter.
However, in The Division 2 collab teaser, four agents sporting four different masks and cosmetics are visible. This could very well mean that four cosmetic loadouts will become available once the collaboration hits the live servers next week.
