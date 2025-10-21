The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 7 Manhunt guide: Scout 7 HVT objectives and solutions

The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 7 Manhunt is here with the second High-Value Target (HVT) bounty of the season. These HVTs are crucial to the climax mission of Y7S2 Manhunt, which will eventually unlock the Tempest automatic pistol. This week, an Outcast higher-up dropped some information regarding the recent Black Tusk and Outcast team-up. Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents must hunt down Connor Coldwater to complete Scout 7.
This article will go over the challenges required to complete the HVT bounty of The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 7 Manhunt.
The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 7 Manhunt HVT objectives and how to complete them
Here are all the clues for HVT Scout 7 of The Division 2 Y7S2, that SHD Agents must decipher to take down this week's target:
- Flush out Connor Coldwater from a control point in Foggy Bottom
- Connor Coldwater was sighted on Roosevelt Island. Look into it.
- We've finally located Connor Coldwater. Take him out.
1) Retake Taxi Graveyard Control Point in Foggy Bottom
The first challenge of The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 7 Manhunt requires players to take over the Taxi Graveyard Control Point, in Foggy Bottom district. The challenge will not progress if SHD Agents capture any other Control Points of this district.
To quickly complete this open-world activity, players may lower the difficulty level or call for Sheperding Agents to help them out. Next, we head to the second challenge of Week 7.
Also read - The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 4 Manhunt guide: Scout 4 HVT objectives and solutions
2) Complete Roosevelt Island on any difficulty
Roosevelt Island is a Stronghold in The Division 2. You should expect a longer and more challenging encounter compared to regular main missions. Although this activity has a Legendary variant, players running solo are advised to proceed after lowering the difficulty level.
However, if you are confident with your loadout or have a reliable squad, the Legendary clear can net you a ton of Seasonal XP points.
3) Bounty: Connor Coldwater
The last challenge in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 7 Manhunt is the bounty of our primary target, Connor Coldwater. Open the map and head to the Bounties tab. Select the Foggy Bottom district, and the HVT bounty will show up.
This High-Value Target hunt comes with a Hard difficulty level, which cannot be altered. Proceed with caution, as you will encounter three different waves of enemies before locating Connor in the basement of the building.
After completing the challenge, a voice memo will play a conversation between The Manager and Calvin McManus. This sheds light on the The Pact seasonal Manhunt's primary target and their activities.
For more news and guides, follow Sportskeeda:
- The Tinkerer Exotic in The Division 2: How to get the new Mask
- How to reroll an Exotic weapon
- Is The Division 2 on Game Pass?
- How to get The Catalyst Exotic Mas