The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 4 Manhunt guide: Scout 4 HVT objectives and solutions

The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 4 Manhunt is here with the first High-Value Target (HVT) of this season. HVTs are important individuals that Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents must take down to locate the primary subject of a Manhunt. Three HVTs are set to appear during the course of The Pact. This week, we have acquired information on the first HVT "Zipper". SHD Agents must take them down with the help of the clues that can pinpoint the Zipper's whereabouts.

This article will guide you through The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 4 Manhunt and all of its challenges for HVT Scout 4.

The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 4 Manhunt HVT objectives and how to complete them

Let us go over all the clues in HVT Scout 4 of The Division 2 Y7S2 Manhunt that SHD Agents must decipher to take down this week's target:

Flush out Zipper from a control point in Downtown East

Zipper was sighted in the vicinity of District Union Arena. Look into it.

We've finally located Zipper. Take him out.

1) Retake MLK Memorial Library

For the opening challenge of The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact, you must take over the MLK Memorial Library Control Point in the Downtown East District. You can easily locate this region by browsing the area immediately adjacent to the DC Headquarters on the east side.

MLK Memorial Library in Downtown East District (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Do note that there is no difficulty requirement for this challenge, so approach the objective at your preferred world level.

2) Take over District Union Arena

District Union Arena (DUA) is a stronghold in The Division 2, located on the eastern border of the Downtown East District. The actually playable area in the stronghold falls under the Judiciary Square District. For the second challenge of The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 4 Manhunt, you must complete this mission once on any difficulty level.

Complete DUA on any difficulty (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Do note that DUA has a Legendary variant if you intend to tackle the hardest difficulty with your squad or all by yourself.

3) Bounty of Zipper

The High-Value Target of The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 4 Manhunt, named Zipper, can be located in the Bounty Tab. Hover over the Downtown East District, and you will find a target with the Scout logo. That will be the Zipper bounty, which you must initiate and approach with the help of the open-world GPS.

The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 4 Manhunt's High-Value Target (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

This bounty comes with the Hard difficulty option and features three different waves of Hyenas. Take them down with a suitable solo build, or signal Sheperd Agents to help you out if required. After taking down Zipper, a voice memo will play, updating you on the situation of Y7S2 The Pact's Manhunt.

