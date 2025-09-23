The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt guide: Scout 3 objectives and solutions

Another weekly reset is here, and it refreshes The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt with a new set of challenges. Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents have been informed that Hyenas, a faction of enemies in the game, are acting bolder and more aggressive than usual. This is where you show up and remind them who is in charge.

Ad

This guide will walk you through The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt and all of its challenges in Scout 3.

The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt objectives and how to complete them

Let us go over all the challenges that you need to complete for Scout 3 of The Division 2 Y7S2 Manhunt:

Disrupt Hyena operations wherever you find them.

Clear out Elite Hyenas.

Black Tusk are using the Hyenas as cover to seize more territory. Drive them out.

Ad

Trending

1) Complete two Hyena activities

For the first challenge in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt, you must take on two open-world activities affiliated with the Hyena faction. You can spot them using the symbol of the letter V with a strikethrough.

Complete open-world Hyena activities (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Set your desired world difficulty level and then set out to capture Resource Convoys, disable Propaganda Broadcasts, or disrupt Public Executions.

Ad

Also read: The Division 2 Creator Collaboration: Everything you need to know

2) Eliminate 10 Elite Hyenas

For the second challenge in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt, you must take down no less than 10 elite enemies who are marked with a golden health bar. Note that finding elite enemies at lower difficulty levels is harder.

Take over Control Points from the Hyenas (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Therefore, it is advised that you switch to Challenging or Heroic difficulty and then complete Control Point open-world activities or farm elites in Retaliation game mode.

Ad

3) Complete two invaded missions

For the final challenge in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt, you must take on two different invaded missions. Since we just had our weekly reset, a new invaded stronghold and three invaded missions linked to it have become available.

Complete two invaded missions (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Open the world map and choose two to complete and drive out the Black Tusk. Do note that some objectives and mechanics might be different in the invaded version of the mission as compared to the regular version.

Ad

For more news on related content, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More