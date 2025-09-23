The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt guide: Scout 3 objectives and solutions

Another weekly reset is here, and it refreshes The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt with a new set of challenges. Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents have been informed that Hyenas, a faction of enemies in the game, are acting bolder and more aggressive than usual. This is where you show up and remind them who is in charge.
This guide will walk you through The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt and all of its challenges in Scout 3.
The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt objectives and how to complete them
Let us go over all the challenges that you need to complete for Scout 3 of The Division 2 Y7S2 Manhunt:
- Disrupt Hyena operations wherever you find them.
- Clear out Elite Hyenas.
- Black Tusk are using the Hyenas as cover to seize more territory. Drive them out.
1) Complete two Hyena activities
For the first challenge in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt, you must take on two open-world activities affiliated with the Hyena faction. You can spot them using the symbol of the letter V with a strikethrough.
Set your desired world difficulty level and then set out to capture Resource Convoys, disable Propaganda Broadcasts, or disrupt Public Executions.
Also read: The Division 2 Creator Collaboration: Everything you need to know
2) Eliminate 10 Elite Hyenas
For the second challenge in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt, you must take down no less than 10 elite enemies who are marked with a golden health bar. Note that finding elite enemies at lower difficulty levels is harder.
Therefore, it is advised that you switch to Challenging or Heroic difficulty and then complete Control Point open-world activities or farm elites in Retaliation game mode.
3) Complete two invaded missions
For the final challenge in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt, you must take on two different invaded missions. Since we just had our weekly reset, a new invaded stronghold and three invaded missions linked to it have become available.
Open the world map and choose two to complete and drive out the Black Tusk. Do note that some objectives and mechanics might be different in the invaded version of the mission as compared to the regular version.
