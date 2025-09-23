The Division 2 Creator Collaboration: Everything you need to know

The Division 2 Creator Collaboration is introducing a limited-time event that will highlight some of the community's favorite content creators, whose voices resonate throughout the fan base. DjTicle, RogueGold, and NothingButSkillz are getting their own limited-time merchandise as in-game loot drops. Players can show their support by donning the new creator collaboration cosmetics, which can be acquired through the upcoming event.
This article goes over everything you need to know about the upcoming Creator Collaboration for The Division 2.
How The Division 2 Creator Collaboration works
This limited-time event offers three individual project chains that correspond to each creator being highlighted. Handpicked by the creators themselves, these project chains refresh daily. You must complete them in the order of their release. While NothingButSkillz has chosen a relaxed approach for his projects, DjTickle and RogueGold will test your skills with proper time trial missions.
Similar to other events that introduce project chains, The Division 2 Creator Collaboration will have all three projects active until the end of the event. Each chain will be independent, and you can progress them as you please.
The Division 2 Creator Collaboration rewards
The project chains will offer items like Exotic Components, Named Caches, Recalibration Caches, and Optimization Caches. That said, completing an entire project chain unlocks a creator-themed Backpack.
Furthermore, players will be able to acquire the following as in-game loot drops:
- Creator-themed Hoodie
- Creator-themed Tshirt
- Creator-themed cap
Lastly, one can visit the official channels of DjTicle, RogueGold, and NothingButSkillz to keep an eye out for bonus codes that will unlock exclusive Creator-themed arm patches.
The Division 2 Creator Collaboration: Event duration
The Division 2 Creator Collaboration project chains will go live on September 23, 2025, and they will remain active until October 21, 2025. This gives players four weeks to complete the three sets of projects and acquire all the limited-time merchandise.
This event is a way of showing appreciation to some of the most valued members of The Division community. Their videos on character builds, event guides, dark-zone, and PvP content have been highly valued. So strap your best loadout and get ready to finesse the Creator Collaboration projects.
