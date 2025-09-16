The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 2 Manhunt guide: Scout 2 objectives and solutions

The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 2 Manhunt is here, as we step into another weekly reset. The new set of challenges presented for Scout 2 is rather simple and won't consume too much of a player's time. Intel suggests that the eastern districts of DC have become a centre of enemy operations, with various other intel and supply activities taking place. Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents must put a stop to these plans and get the area under control.

This guide will walk you through The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 2 Manhunt and all of its challenges.

The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 2 Manhunt objectives and how to complete them

Let us go over all the challenges required to complete Scout 2 of The Division 2 Y7S2 Manhunt:

Disrupt enemy supply chains

Suppress enemy activity in Judiciary Square

Solidify SHD control of Jefferson Trade Center

1) Complete two Resource Convoy activities

For the first challenge in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 2 Manhunt, SHD Agents must complete two Resource Convoy open-world activities in any district of DC. Bring up the world map and check for Convoys, which can be easily identified with the help of the route lines that extend from one Control Point to another.

Take down Resource Convoys for The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 2 Manhunt (Image via SK Gaming // Ubisoft)

Teleport to a safehouse or a mission closest to your marked Convoy and take them down. Do this twice to complete the first task for Scout 2.

2) Complete open-world activity in Judiciary Square

For the second challenge in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 2 Manhunt, you must suppress any hostile activity going down in the Judiciary Square district. This area can be found on the eastern side of DC Headquarters and can be identified by the District Union Arena Stronghold as an area landmark.

Complete the open-world activity for Scout 2 (Image via SK Gaming // Ubisoft)

Be it a Propaganda Speaker, a Public Execution, or any other similar activity, disrupt and take down the hostiles responsible.

3) Complete Jefferson Trade Center

For the final challenge in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 2 Manhunt, you must take control of Jefferson Trade Center. This is a main mission in Ubisoft's popular looter-shooter, and as such, it features various difficulty levels. The recommended level is Hard or Challenging; however, if you have confidence in your build, try out Heroic for better loot drops.

Complete Jefferson Trade Center on any difficulty (Image via SK Gaming // Ubisoft)

A higher difficulty will also award higher Season XP points, which can further help progress The Pact Season Pass.

