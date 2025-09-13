How to get the Shroud Exotic Marksman Rifle in The Division 2

The Shroud Exotic Marksman Rifle in The Division 2 is a new seasonal item linked to Year 7 Season 2, The Pact. This exotic comes with a unique talent that takes the target's tier into account. As the new season delves into enemy faction hierarchy alongside the release of the Retaliation game mode, the Shroud is a fun exotic to get your hands on.
This article will go over how players can acquire the Shroud Exotic Marksman Rifle in The Division 2, during Year 7 Season 2 and later down the line.
Obtaining the Shroud Exotic Marksman Rifle in The Division 2
To obtain the Shroud Exotic Marksman Rifle in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2 The Pact, you must reach Season Pass Tier 69. This is a free tier, which means you aren't required to purchase the Premium Season Pass. Receiving this Exotic Marksman Rifle will also let you acquire its Blueprint, which in turn can be used to modify the attributes at the Crafting Station.
However, agents who join after Year 7 Season 2 ends and still want to acquire the Shroud Exotic Marksman Rifle in The Division 2 can find this weapon in the general loot pool. To have better chances of obtaining this weapon, run Countdown with a targeted loot set for the Marksman Rifle.
If it does not drop during the raid, you can use the Countdown Requisition currency to open Exotic Caches from the Countdown Vendor.
Shroud talent and mods
The Shroud Exotic Marksman Rifle comes with a talent called High Priority Target. It works as follows:
Amplifies Weapon Damage by 125% to the highest ranking enemies currently in combat, as per the Tier hierarchy:
- Tier 1: Hunter, Rogue, Leader, Tank, Shield, Medic, Controller, Warhound, Marauder.
- Tier 2: Support, Engineer, Bodyguard, immobilizer, Bomber, Mini Tank, Drone Operator
- Tier 3: Any other enemy or skill proxy
The Exotic Marksman Rifle also features the following mods:
- Optics Rail: +25% Headshot Damage
- Magazine Slot: +20% Reload Speed
- Underbarrel Slot: +5% Critical Hit Chance
- Muzzle Slot: +20% Headshot Damage
This concludes our coverage of the Shroud Exotic Marksman Rifle in The Division 2. Its talent brings an ability archetype that takes enemy tiers into account for the first time in the game. The gun boasts high damage and is capable of taking down Legendary Hunters with ease when equipped with a proper build.
