Earning Proficiency XP in The Division 2: The Pact has become an easy task at the start of the season. This is because Year 7 Season 2 kicks off with an event that yields multiplied XP for Proficiency levels. The benefits of this event are twofold. Not only does it allow players to quickly reach level 10 Proficiency with gears and weapons, but it also helps increase Expertise Ranks quickly.

This article will shed some light on the best ways to earn Proficiency XP in The Division 2 Y7S2: The Pact.

Please note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

How to quickly earn Proficiency XP in The Division 2 Y7S2: The Pact

Thanks to the latest ongoing event, Agents will now acquire three times the normal Proficiency XP. This bonus XP event will run from September 9 to September 16, 2025. Here are the three best ways to farm Proficiency XP in The Division 2 Y7S2:

Donate weapons and gear from vendors

Use Printer filament to level up Proficiency

Run Countdown to farm donation loot

1) Donate weapons and gear acquired from vendors

A fast way to earn Proficiency XP in The Division 2 Y7S2 is to acquire items from vendors and then donate them. During the normal XP gain rate, it takes 20 donations to get a weapon up to Proficiency level 10. However, with the 3x XP event active, you can donate less than half of that to get the same results.

Donate gears and weapons to gain Proficiency XP in The Division 2 (Image via SK Gaming, Ubisoft)

When visiting vendors, look for items that lack the proficient symbol beside their name. If a weapon has Proficiency level 2 at a vendor listing, this means you will require 20 - (Proficiency level x2) donations. 16 in case of a level 2 weapon. Now divide it by three to get the appropriate amount of donations you will require during this event. Which in this case comes down to 5 or 6.

Please note that this process requires a substantial amount of E-Credits.

Also read - The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 1 Manhunt guide: Scout 1 objectives and solutions

2) Use Printer filament to level up Proficiency for items

Another good way to level up Proficiency by donating resources is by using Printer Filaments. These cost the least amount out of all other resources, and thanks to the 3x Proficiency XP event, you will get bonus progression. This process can benefit those who lack E-Credits but have a horde of resources piled up.

Donate Printer filaments to gain Proficiency XP in The Division 2 (Image via SK Gaming, Ubisoft)

Another advantage is that you don't have to wait for items to appear in vendor shops to level them up. Just head to the Tinkering Station and move to the Expertise tab. Select your desired weapon or gear and click on Donation Materials, and then scroll down to the bottom. The last option will be Printer filaments.

Please note that this process requires a substantial amount of Printer Filament as well as SHD watch level to refill the former when it runs out.

Also read - The Division 2 vendors this week (September 9 to 16, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

3) Head to Countdown and select a targeted loot

Last but not least, Countdown is another sure-shot way to progress Proficiency levels without having to spend E-Credits or Printer filaments. Select the targeted loot as whatever item category you want to increase Proficiency in, and then run the eight-man mini-raid as many times as possible on Challenging difficulty.

Countdown can help farm Proficiency XP in The Division 2 (Image via SK Gaming, Ubisoft)

Since there are Hunters present during the early and late-game sections of Countdown, Challenging offers a better success rate when compared to Heroic difficulty. Just remember to pick up loot as junk, so that you can constantly feed it to your Expertise menu in the Tinkering Station.

Note that this process can require several runs of the Countdown game mode.

Be it E-Credits, Printer filaments, or simply the time available on your hands, leveling up Proficiency XP in The Division 2 Y7S2: The Pact will require something in return. Depending upon the resources available, choose a method and stick to it.

That said, make sure you progress your Proficiency level during this week, so that you can benefit the most from spending either your resources or time.

