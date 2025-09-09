  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • The Division 2 vendors this week (September 9 to 16, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The Division 2 vendors this week (September 9 to 16, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

By Sankalpa Das
Published Sep 09, 2025 14:22 GMT