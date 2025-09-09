The Division 2 vendors this week (September 9 to 16, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The latest season of Year 7 is here, and it brings a new rotation of items to The Division 2 vendors. The new season, titled The Pact, introduces a permanent game mode, new gear set, brand set, and various other items. Players can head to the vendor NPCs in DC, New York, and Brooklyn to get a head start on the new season and new builds. There are also new proficiency levels that can be farmed.This article will list all the items available at The Division 2 vendors from September 9 to 16, 2025.All items available from The Division 2 vendor after weekly reset (September 9 to 16, 2025)DC vendorThese are all the items available from the DC vendor, found close to the Helipad of the White House building:&quot;Everyday Carrier&quot; named Belstone brand set chest piece with Perfectly Efficient talent&quot;Grown Great&quot; named SMG with Perfect Stabilize talentSIG 556 AR with Pressure Point talent93R Pistol with Breadbasket talentBrazos brand set backpack with Galvanize talentBelstone brand set chest piece with Headhunter talentThe Division 2 vendor at the White House helipad (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)The DC vendor also includes mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.Countdown vendorHere are all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:&quot;The Mop&quot; named Shotgun with Preservation talent&quot;Force Multiplier&quot; named Hana-U backpack with Perfect Combined Arms talent&quot;Black Friday&quot; named LMG with Perfectly Unhinged talentThe Division 2 vendor for the Countdown game mode near the Helipad (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)The Countdown vendor also has caches like Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This requires Countdown Credits, a special currency obtained from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.Clan vendorHere are all the items available from the Clan vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:&quot;Cloak&quot; named Imminence brand set kneepadsStriker's gear set backpackTip of the Spear gear set kneepadsUmbra Initiative gear set chest pieceClassic M60 LMG with Precision Strike talentSIG 556 AR with Flatline talentWalker, Harris brand set kneepadsEnhanced AUG A3P SMG with Optimist talentG28 Marksman Rifle with Sadist talent5.11 brand set glovesUzina Getica brand set holsterThe Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)Besides these items, the Clan vendor sells mods for Incoming Repairs, Critical Hit Damage, Headshot Damage, and Hive.Theatre Settlement vendorHere are all the items available from this vendor, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:&quot;Lefty&quot; named Shotgun with Sledgehammer talentSIX12 Shotgun with Breadbasket talentUrban MDR Rifle with Preservation talentMurakami brand set glovesUzina Getica brand set kneepadsThe Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Ensnare Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.Also read: The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2: New endgame content, gear sets, seasonal modifiers, and moreCampus Settlement vendorHere is a list of all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:&quot;Commando&quot; named Marksman Rifle with Perfectly Naked talentSR-1 Marksman Rifle with Breadbasket talent&quot;Big Show&quot; named LMG with Perfect Thunder-Strike talentAiraldi brand set maskAlps Summit brand set holsterThe Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)Besides these gear and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.Castle Settlement vendorHere are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:&quot;Spot-on&quot; named Urban Lookout brand set holsterG28 Marksman Rifle with Strained talentMilitary Mk46 LMG with Frenzy talentFenris brand set maskMurakami brand set holsterThe Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)The Castle vendor also sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.Also read: The Division 2 Y7S2 PTS patch notes: Maneuvers in PTS, balancing changes, and moreDark Zone East vendorHere are all items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:&quot;New Reliable&quot; named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talentSurplus SVD Marksman Rifle with Preservation talentMG5 LMG with Measured talentHard Wired gear set maskStriker's gear set holsterOverlord brand set maskHabsburg brand set holsterThe Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)The DZ East vendor also sells various mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.Dark Zone South vendorHere are all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:&quot;The Railsplitter&quot; named AR with Perfectly Accurate talentConverted SMG-9 with Spike talentCTAR-21 AR with Sadist talent&quot;Prophet&quot; named Pistol with Perfect Determined talentUmbra Initiative gear set backpackTip of the Spear gear set chest pieceAlps Summit brand set backpack with Companion talentRichter &amp; Kaiser brand set chest piece with Explosive Delivery talentThe Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)The DZ South vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.Dark Zone West vendorThese are all the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:&quot;Firm Handshake&quot; named Sokolov brand set glovesKSG Shotgun with Sledgehammer talentUIC15 MOD2 Rifle with Optimist talentCavalier gear set glovesTipping Scales gear set kneepadsImminence brand set glovesImminence brand set kneepadsThe Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)The DZ West vendor also sells various mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic caches. This vendor takes DZ Credits for all items.Also read: Lexington and Turmoil are now guaranteed in The Division 2 Y7S1 after community feedbackNew York Haven Atrium vendorThese items are available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:M1928 SMG with Soft Spot talentM700 Tactical Marksman Rifle with Fast Hands talentSIG 716 Rifle with Close &amp; Personal talent586 Magnum Pistol with Pressure Point talentShiney Monkey brand set backpack with Energize talentZwiadowka brand set kneepadsBrazos brand set holsterThe Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Blind/Deaf Resistance, Turret, Pulse, and Trap.New York Haven Public Exchange vendorHere's what's available from the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map:ACR-R AR with Overflowing talentM700 Carbon Marksman Rifle with In Sync talentSASG-12 Shotgun with Perpetuation talentOfficer's M9 A1 Pistol with Breakbasket talentElectrique brand set backpack with Companion talentEmpress brand set glovesImminence brand set maskThe Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Critical Hit Chance, Turret, Chem Launcher, and Decoy.Brooklyn Bridge vendorThese are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:AUG A3-CQC AR with Overflowing talentMilitary M60 E4 LMG with Steady Handed talentLightweight M4 Rifle with Spike talent&quot;Prophet&quot; named Pistol with Perfect Determined talentAlps Summit brand set backpack with Vigilance talentSokolov brand set kneepadsImminence brand set maskThe Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)The Bridge vendor also sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Bleed Resistance, Drone, Chem Launcher, and Sticky Launcher.Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this weekThe latest season in The Division 2 brings new brand sets, gear sets, weapons, and talents. So, players looking to increase their Proficiency levels and Rxpertise Ranks will surely want to grab a copy of the latest gear. Here is a list of all the items worth picking up during the first vendor reset of Y7S2 The Pact:&quot;Everyday Carrier&quot; named Belstone brand set chest piece with Perfectly Efficient talent&quot;Lefty&quot; named Shotgun with Sledgehammer talent&quot;Spot-on&quot; named Urban Lookout brand set holsterTipping Scales gear set kneepadsThe &quot;Everyday Carrier&quot; named chest piece from the Belstone Armory brand set is a popular item in Dark Zone builds that feature Armor Regen and six blue cores. The Lefty is a fantastic secondary weapon when running Strikers to build stacks.&quot;Spot-on&quot; named kneepads from the new Urban Lookout brand set are worth picking up for Proficiency level increase. Similarly, the Tipping Scales gear set can be picked up to increase Proficiency and eventually Expertise Ranks.