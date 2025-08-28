Lexington and Turmoil are now guaranteed in The Division 2 Y7S1 after community feedback

Lexington and Turmoil are highly sought after in The Division 2. In the Y7S1 Summer Swarm, players were given a chance to obtain these items, along with raid-exclusive exotics. However, the community criticized the mindless grind that this event encouraged, owing to the low drop rates and two layers of RNG.

Ad

In response to this feedback, developer Massive Entertainment has acknowledged the issue on the Tom Clancy's The Division X account and introduced a guaranteed method for acquiring Lexington and Turmoil.

How to get a guaranteed copy of Lexington and Turmoil in The Division 2

After the first week of the Summer Swarm event in The Division 2 and a wave of Reddit posts highlighting the low drop rates, Massive Entertainment announced that players are now guaranteed to earn Lexington and Turmoil using one method.

Ad

Trending

Basically, those who hit two designated thresholds during the event will receive a copy of each item:

Summer Swarm level 30 by the end of the event : Lexington named AR

: Lexington named AR Summer Swarm level 50 by the end of the event: Turmoil Kneepads

Tom Clancy's The Division @TheDivisionGame We’ve heard your feedback about Lexington and Turmoil drops. To address this, players who completed 30 levels in the Summer Swarm Stretch Goals by the end of the event will get a guaranteed Lexington, and those who completed 50 levels will receive Turmoil Kneepads. The items will

Ad

These items will be distributed to eligible players on September 12, 2025. The required milestones correspond to Season Pass levels 130 and 150, respectively.

In the announcement, Massive Entertainment also stated that there is room for more improvement. The developer intends to take the feedback from Summer Swarm to improve the next iteration of Stretch Goals.

The studio added that its goal is to preserve the integrity of the looter-shooter experience while respecting the time and dedication of the player base.

Ad

Also read: The Division 2 Week 12 Manhunt guide: Scout 12 HVT objectives and solutions

For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More