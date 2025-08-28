Lexington and Turmoil are now guaranteed in The Division 2 Y7S1 after community feedback

Lexington and Turmoil are highly sought after in The Division 2. In the Y7S1 Summer Swarm, players were given a chance to obtain these items, along with raid-exclusive exotics. However, the community criticized the mindless grind that this event encouraged, owing to the low drop rates and two layers of RNG.
In response to this feedback, developer Massive Entertainment has acknowledged the issue on the Tom Clancy's The Division X account and introduced a guaranteed method for acquiring Lexington and Turmoil.
How to get a guaranteed copy of Lexington and Turmoil in The Division 2
After the first week of the Summer Swarm event in The Division 2 and a wave of Reddit posts highlighting the low drop rates, Massive Entertainment announced that players are now guaranteed to earn Lexington and Turmoil using one method.
Basically, those who hit two designated thresholds during the event will receive a copy of each item:
- Summer Swarm level 30 by the end of the event: Lexington named AR
- Summer Swarm level 50 by the end of the event: Turmoil Kneepads
These items will be distributed to eligible players on September 12, 2025. The required milestones correspond to Season Pass levels 130 and 150, respectively.
In the announcement, Massive Entertainment also stated that there is room for more improvement. The developer intends to take the feedback from Summer Swarm to improve the next iteration of Stretch Goals.
The studio added that its goal is to preserve the integrity of the looter-shooter experience while respecting the time and dedication of the player base.
