The Division 2 Y7S2 PTS patch notes: Maneuvers in PTS, balancing changes, and more

The Division 2 Y7S2 PTS patch notes were recently shared in a post by the official X page of the game. These developer notes and a new PTS test phase have taken Agents by surprise. As described on the official Trello page containing the notes, this new test session is being released with the main goal of ensuring that the recently implemented stability improvements have been effective. Not only that, but some balancing changes have also made their way through to this second PTS for Y7S2.In this article, we shall take a look at the The Division 2 Y7S2 PTS patch notes.Note: The patch notes mentioned here are based on Ubisoft's official developer Trello.The Division 2 Y7S2 PTS will have ManeuversAfter being absent from the previous PTS, Maneuvers will finally be available in the new Retaliation activity that is coming in as a permanent addition with Y7S2 The Pact. Although Maneuvers are the same for every player taking part in a Retaliation activity, they must be completed individually to count towards your progress for the reward it has to offer.Concept Art for The Division 2: Survivors (Image via Ubisoft)These Maneuvers can change after Agents take over Control Points, even if the current one has not been completed. However, completing a Retaliation does not require players to complete Maneuvers.PTS phase 2 timings for Y7S2The second PTS session will commence on August 27, 2025, at 2 pm CEST / 5 am PT and end on September 1, 2025, at 2 pm CEST / 5 am PT.Upcoming changes in The Division 2 Y7S2 PTS for RetaliationThe Retaliation endgame activity was well-received in the previous PTS for Y7S2, and the developers have implemented a few changes to improve it further. Here are their details:New Daily Project added: This project, once completed, will instantly fill a particular faction's Retaliation bar so that players can quickly start the activity.Agitation values for Retaliation activities have been doubled for the Heroic Difficulty.Also read: How to farm Seasonal EXP for summer swarm caches in The Division 2Gear, weapons, and Talents updated in The Division 2 Y7S2 PTSFollowing the feedback on some of the gear sets, weapons, and Talents during the first PTS, the developers have implemented a few balancing changes. Here are all the updated values:Gear updates for Y7S2 PTSUrban Lookout Brand Set - 2 pieces equipped: +30% Skill Duration (previously 5% Skill Efficiency)Tipping Scales Gear Set - Talent Throttle Control: Shooting builds stacks to a max of 50. Each stack provides +0.5% Weapon Handling and +4% Critical Hit Damage (previously +2% Critical Hit Damage).Tipping Scales Gear Set - Backpack Talent Snowball: Increases the Critical Hit Damage received per stack from 4% to 7% (previously from 2% to 4%).Overdogs Exotic Gloves - Talent Weakest Link: Amplifies Weapon Damage by 30% to the lowest ranking enemies currently in combat, as per the Tier hierarchy.The Division 2 Franchise Roadmap (Image via Ubisoft)Weapon updates for Y7S2 PTSShroud Exotic M700 Carbon - Talent High Priority Target: Amplifies Weapon Damage by 125% to the highest ranking enemies currently in combat, as per the Tier hierarchy.Talent updates for Y7S2 PTSSoft Spot Weapon Talent: Destroying a Weakpoint grants 27% Weapon Damage for 15s (previously 19% Weapon Damage).Perfect Soft Spot Weapon Talent: Destroying a Weakpoint grants 32% Weapon Damage for 15s (previously 24% Weapon Damage).Also read: The Division 2 Week 12 Manhunt guide: Scout 12 HVT objectives and solutionsKnown Issues in The Division 2 Y7S2 PTSRetaliationFiring the flare before clearing a Control Point’s hostiles does not award progress on the Agitation Meter.Hostage Rescue World Activity does not contribute to the Agitation Meter.The event timer starts immediately after pressing the “Initiate Retaliation” button, causing players to lose time before agents spawn on the map.Joining players in co-op drops rewards based on their individual global difficulty instead of the host’s global difficulty setting.The Retaliation event may not start in Co-op, and the Agitation Meter resets to 0 if one team member is ineligible.Control Points can remain in a Liberated state after players fail to defend them during Retaliation.Retaliation may unlock without meeting the SHD Watch requirement after completing other conditions.Retaliation can require capturing Control Points that are not yet unlocked.&quot;Occupied” text in the Retaliation failure result menu is hardcoded and it does not localize correctly.The General Anderson Climax Mission in Pentco Fairview Power Plant does not fill the Agitation Meter.Agent can respawn outside of the Retaliation Area after logging out if closer to another respawn point than the Retaliation Safe House.Seasonal modifiersThe Batter Up passive modifier does not work against grenades shot by Black Tusk / Legendary Warhound Grenadier NPCs.Overwatch overheal is not removed when destroying the Ammo Box of the Outcast Support NPC and Black Tusk / Legendary Drone Operator NPC archetypes.Spiced Up modifier description does not specify the amount of health recovered when hitting an enemy.Global Modifier values from DC are not applied in Offsite Maps and Countdown.Talents &amp; gearStacks are instantly lost when an enemy is no longer suppressed while using the Throttle Control Talent.An outdated description is present for the Throttle Control Talent on the Tipping Scales Gear Set.Protected Reload and its perfect variant do not apply to allies in a different sub-group.Weapon Handling and Weapon Swap Speed gain a smaller percentage from Throttle Control stacks compared to other stats.This concludes our coverage of everything you need to know about the upcoming Public Test Server for The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact. The developers also mentioned on their Trello page that they are excited for what is to come in the near future of the franchise, as the Gamescom showcase shed some light on upcoming seasons and projects.