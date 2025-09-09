The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 1 Manhunt guide: Scout 1 objectives and solutions

The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact is the latest season in Ubisoft's popular looter-shooter title, and it introduces new Scout missions. In The Pact, you will get access to new items, a permanent game mode, and the new seasonal Manhunt. Set to run for 10 weeks, this particular Manhunt will feature three High-Value Targets during its runtime. At the end, a Master Difficulty mission will be unlocked, which will debut the exotic automatic pistol called Tempest.
In this article, we will guide you through the challenges in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 1 Manhunt.
The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact week 1 Manhunt objectives and how to complete them
Here are all the challenges required to complete Scout 1 of The Division 2 Year 7 Season 2 The Pact:
- Sell Gear or Weapons to the Theater Vendor.
- Liberate Control Points in Downtown East or Federal Triangle.
- Doante resources to Control Points in Downtown East or Federal Triangle.
1) Sell items to the Vendor in the Theater Settlement
The first challenge for The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 1 Manhunt is rather simple. You must donate a total of 15 weapons or gears to the Vendor in the Theater Settlement.
A general recommendation is to save up all the scrap gear you looted from Control Points or Open-World Activities and mark them as junk. Then head to the Theater and sell 15 of them to complete Scout 1 Objective 1.
2) Take over Control Points
For the next challenge, you need to take over two separate Control Points in the Downtown East or the Federal Triangle districts. There are a total of five CPs in these two adjacent areas. Take your pick and try to choose the ones in proximity to each other. This will come in handy later.
After you have completely taken over two Control Points, Scout 1 Objective 2 will be marked as complete.
3) Donate resources to Control Points
The final challenge of The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact week 1 Manhunt is another simple one. You need to donate a total of 150 resources to Control Point Officers. Since you took over two CPs in the last challenge, the fastest way to complete Objective 3 is to donate resources to both of the officers.
This way, you will have efficiently completed the first week of Manhunt in The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact.
