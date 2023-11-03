The Elder Scrolls Online best Dragonknight Tank build: Abilities, armor, and more

The Dragonknight in The Elder Scrolls Online specializes in flame and poison-based abilities. It is an ideal class for those who admire the heroic fantasy of being the chosen Dragonborn, saving the world from evil. The Dragonknight Tank is one of the most popular builds in the game due to its high resilience and reliability in battles.

As a Tank is crucial to any boss fight, taking the brunt of incoming damage and debuffing the enemies, its survivability is the key. The Dragonknight Tank excels in this regard, thanks to its self-healing ability and enormous shields.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the best Dragonknight Tank build in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Dragonknight Tank abilities and passives

The Dragonknight Tank in The Elder Scrolls Online is primarily played as the main Tank in boss battles. However, it can provide various utilities with different armor sets and can be played as an off-tank as well.

Here are the best abilities for the Dragonknight Tank build:

Primary Weapon Secondary Weapon Slot 1: Charging Maneuver Slot 1: Balance Slot 2: Igneous Shield Slot 2: Elemental Susceptibility Slot 3: Green Dragon Blood Slot 3: Resolving Vigor Slot 4: Eruption Slot 4: Igneous Weapons Slot 5: Pierce Armor Slot 5: Frost Clench Ultimate: Reviving Barrier Ultimate: Aggressive Horn

Aggressive Horn is the primary Ultimate in this build, which increases the Max Magicka and Max Stamina of allies by 10% and enhances Critical damage by 20%. Balance is a crucial ability for resource management, with the caveat of decreased healing and shields for four seconds.

The passives from the various skill lines listed below are essential for the Dragonknight Tank:

Ardent Flame: World in Ruin

World in Ruin Draconic Power: Iron Skin, Burning Heart, Elder Dragon, Scaled Armor

Iron Skin, Burning Heart, Elder Dragon, Scaled Armor Earthen Heart: Eternal Mountain, Battle Roar, Mountain's Blessing, Helping Hands

Eternal Mountain, Battle Roar, Mountain's Blessing, Helping Hands One Hand and Shield: Fortress, Sword and Board, Deadly Bash, Deflect Bolts, Battlefield Mobility

Fortress, Sword and Board, Deadly Bash, Deflect Bolts, Battlefield Mobility Destruction Staff: Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert

Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert Heavy Armor: Resolve, Constitution, Juggernaut, Revitalize, Rapid Mending

Resolve, Constitution, Juggernaut, Revitalize, Rapid Mending Mages Guild: Mage Adept

Mage Adept Undaunted: Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle

Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle Vampire: Stage 4 (optional)

Stage 4 (optional) Racial: All

All Alchemy: Medicinal Use

Along with the abilities and passives, consider using the Atronach Mundus Stone for increased Magicka recovery, as well as the Bewitched Sugar Skills food for increased Max Health and better resource management. Health potions are essential, as they restore Health, Magicka, and Stamina along with the much-needed boost to sustainability.

Nord is the most suitable race for the Dragonknight Tank in The Elder Scrolls Online due to their increased Max Health, Stamina, and Resistance.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Dragonknight Tank armor, weapons, and enchantments

The Dragonknight Tank in The Elder Scrolls Online primarily uses Heavy armor. One-handed weapons and shields are popular primary choices, while a Frost staff is often the secondary option.

The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:

Gear Set Trait Enchantment Head Nazaray's Visage Sturdy Tri-Stat Shoulder Nazaray's Visage Reinforced Tri-Stat Chest Perfected Pearlescent Ward Sturdy Tri-Stat Hands Perfected Claw of Yolnahkriin Sturdy Tri-Stat Waist Perfected Claw of Yolnahkriin Sturdy Tri-Stat Legs Perfected Pearlescent Ward Sturdy Tri-Stat Feet Perfected Pearlescent Ward Sturdy Tri-Stat Necklace Perfected Claw of Yolnahkriin Infused Bracing Ring Perfected Pearlescent Ward Infused Bracing Ring Perfected Pearlescent Ward Infused Bracing Weapon 1 (One-handed Axe and Shield) Perfected Puncturing Remedy Infused and Sturdy Weakening and Tri-Stat Weapon 2 (Frost Staff) Perfected Claw of Yolnahkriin Infused Crusher

Here are the recommended Champion Points allocation for the Dragonknight Tank build:

Warfare Tree

Pain's Refuge

Celerity

Bracing Anchor

Ward Master

Fitness Tree

Ironclad

Unassailable

Enduring Resolve

Duelist's Rebuff

The Dragonknight Tank is suitable against all endgame bosses in The Elder Scrolls Online. It requires no additional DLC to have access to the Dragonknight class, so players can try out this build in the base game itself.