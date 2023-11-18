The Elder Scrolls Online Esoteric Environment Greaves: How to get, set bonus, and more

The Elder Scrolls Online is an MMORPG where you can explore the continent of Tamriel in the shared universe of the series. It is an exciting journey to uncover the deeply buried secrets of the world and battle against evil. The robust systems and build varieties allow you to experience an immersive world with a sense of progression, leaning into the power fantasy of the genre.

Exploring the world comes with its own set of rewards, including unique cosmetics and armor sets. The Mythic sets require one armor slot and provide powerful buffs. However, they are extremely hard to obtain.

Let's look at the guide to acquiring the Esoteric Environment Greaves Mythic set in The Elder Scrolls Online.

How to get The Elder Scrolls Online Esoteric Environment Greaves

To acquire the Esoteric Environment Greaves, you will be required to unlock the Scrying and Excavation skill lines. These skill lines are part of the Antiquities system, which was added in the Greymoor chapter. You can access it by purchasing the required expansion or subscribing to ESO Plus.

Achieving level 7 in the Scrying skill line is essential for master-level leads required for Mythic sets. Upon acquiring the appropriate level, you can assemble the Esoteric Environment Greaves by finding the required leads.

However, you will first require the Necrom chapter, as it is one of the latest Mythic sets added to the game with the said expansion.

There are five leads spread across Tamriel required for the Esoteric Environment Greaves. Here are the locations of the leads in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Biome-Proof Plating: Nchuleft delve boss in the Vvardenfell zone.

Nchuleft delve boss in the Vvardenfell zone. Harvester-Scale Plating: Zygiite boss in the Gorne public dungeon, Telvanni Peninsula zone.

Zygiite boss in the Gorne public dungeon, Telvanni Peninsula zone. Nonreactive Cincture: Graven Deep dungeon side bosses, High Isle zone.

Graven Deep dungeon side bosses, High Isle zone. Thras-Crafted Breeches: Sload boss in Coral Aerie dungeon, Summerset zone.

Sload boss in Coral Aerie dungeon, Summerset zone. Tonal Pivot Joints: Forgotten Waste public dungeon group event boss, Vvardenfell zone.

After acquiring all the leads, you can scry each of them to reveal the different pieces required for the Esoteric Environment Greaves. Their locations will be marked on the map. Excavate at the marked location to acquire all the pieces. You will automatically receive the set afterward.

The Elder Scrolls Online Esoteric Environment Greaves set bonus

The Esoteric Environment Greaves occupies the Legs armor slot in The Elder Scrolls Online. It is categorized as Heavy armor and can be beneficial to Tank builds.

The following is the set bonus description of the Esoteric Environment Greaves:

One piece: While you are above 50% Stamina, reduce your direct damage taken by 50% and lose 968 Stamina whenever you take direct damage, up to once every 0.3 seconds.

Direct damage, as mentioned in the set bonus, applies to every source of incoming damage besides Damage-over-Time (DOT) abilities. So, it can be extremely useful for survivability against the hardest bosses in The Elder Scrolls Online.

This concludes our guide to acquiring the Esoteric Environment Greaves Mythic set.