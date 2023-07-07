This Diablo 4 Barbarian build will turn you into the next Skyrim Dohvakiin in Sanctuary

The current gameplay plan for Diablo 4 Barbarians is to Shout. You use Shouts in virtually every battle, reminding some players of the Dovhakiin from Skyrim. However, this class far outstrips Skyrim's hero in pure damage and frenzied, berserking power. While many builds for this class require you to mix it up with the enemy forces, this one is different.

This Diablo 4 Barbarian build counts on Thorns damage. Instead of going with a powerful array of attacks, it builds pure defense and laughs as enemies break themselves on its mighty body. Here's what you need to know about this build.

How does the Diablo 4 Barbarian Thorns build work?

This build comes courtesy of Diablo 4 player DesMephisto, when they shared it on Reddit. While the design is for a Hardcore build, you could easily play it the same way in Eternal or Seasonal playthroughs.

However, it's worth noting that this isn't always going to be a speed build. Many enemies will break themselves on your Thorns, but some attack slower and, thus, die more gradually. This particular build differs from our other Thorns build since that relied on Wrath of the Berserker and Whirlwind.

Instead, we will stack the armor stat and specific abilities and watch as enemies break themselves instead of worrying about their incoming strikes.

The strategy is to use Steel Grasp to pull enemies in and watch them die. You'll also want to keep up Flay as long as possible through auto-attacking. It's the best strategy since Flay gives a 12% Damage Reduction at 4 stacks and more thorns. This makes the 30% attack speed aspect viable - more melee strikes means you keep DR/Thorns longer.

What is the Diablo 4 Barbarian Thorns build?

The way this build works is you stack lots of armor/defense. Your Diablo 4 Barbarian is going to be as tanky as humanly possible. While you run two attacks (Flay and Rend), most enemies will be dying to the Thorns effect. This will become easier the more Thorns items you have, like Razorplate.

Main build

Flay (Enhanced Flay, Combat Flay): 12% DR, 30% chance of Vulnerability/stacking thorns

12% DR, 30% chance of Vulnerability/stacking thorns Rend (Enhanced Rend, Violent Rend): Extends vulnerability by 2s and does 12% more damage to Vulnerable enemies

Extends vulnerability by 2s and does 12% more damage to Vulnerable enemies Rallying Cry (Enhanced Rallying, Strategic Rallying): Unstoppable and Fortify

Unstoppable and Fortify Challenging Shout (Enhanced Challenging, Strategic Challenging): 20% Max Life and 30% Thorns from Max life

20% Max Life and 30% Thorns from Max life War Cry (Enhanced War Cry, Mighty War Cry): 4s Berserk and Fortify

4s Berserk and Fortify Steel Grasp (Enhanced Steel Grasp, Fighters Steel Grasp): 2.5s Vulnerability and 2s of Berserk

2.5s Vulnerability and 2s of Berserk Keystone: Unbridled Rage: Boosts Rend damage

It would be best to have solid passives to increase your defenses, bonus thorns, and more. Many passives will be focused on making us tanky - adding more life, damage reduction, thorns, et cetera.

Passives

Imposing Presence (3): 15% Maximum Life

15% Maximum Life Martial Vigor (3): 9% Damage Reduction against Elites

9% Damage Reduction against Elites Outburst (2): Flat Thorns and Thorns Based on Life

Flat Thorns and Thorns Based on Life Tough as Nails (3): 9% Thorns increase

9% Thorns increase Aggressive Resistance: 3% Damage Reduction

3% Damage Reduction Pit Fighter (3): 9% Damage to Close, 6% Damage Reduction from Far Enemies

9% Damage to Close, 6% Damage Reduction from Far Enemies Thick Skin (3): More Fortify

More Fortify Defensive Stance (3): 6% Damage Reduction while Fortified

There are certain Legendary Aspects you'll want to consider for this Barbarian build in Diablo 4. However, depending on your needs and stats, each gear slot will have specific, ideal aspects to consider.

This is what could await you in this Barbarian build (Image via DesMephisto/Reddit)

Aspects per gear slot

Helm/Chest/Pants: Aspect of Disobedience, Aspect of the Protector, Iron Blood Aspect, Aspect of Might

Aspect of Disobedience, Aspect of the Protector, Iron Blood Aspect, Aspect of Might Gloves: Aspect of the Expectant, Ghostwalker Aspect

Aspect of the Expectant, Ghostwalker Aspect Amulet: Needleflare Aspect, Edgemaster Aspect

Needleflare Aspect, Edgemaster Aspect Ring: Bold Chieftain, Echoing Fury

Bold Chieftain, Echoing Fury Two-Handed Weapons: Death Wish Aspect, Edgemaster Aspect, Needleflare Aspect

Death Wish Aspect, Edgemaster Aspect, Needleflare Aspect One-Handed Weapons: Rapid Aspect, Aspect of Limitless Rage

Rapid Aspect, Aspect of Limitless Rage Boots: Eluding Aspect, Ghostwalker Aspect

There will also be ideal Barbarian Paragon board slots you'll want to watch. However, these will change as you get them to 15/21. This is because you'll wish to Marshal in your starting board for the 125% magic increase and Revenge for the 100% increase in the Weapon Master board. When considering generic Paragon slots, the priority is Armor, Life, then Strength.

Do you want to laugh as enemies melt in one to two hits from their strikes? Then this is the Diablo 4 build for you. It's incredibly satisfying to build and use. At the same time, it is a little on the slower side occasionally, but worth playing.

