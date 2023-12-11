Top 5 MMOs with the best raids

Raid is one of the core end-game features of massively multiplayer online (MMO) games, where players gather together to complete objectives and acquire rare loot drops by defeating high-level bosses. This team-based content often comes with intricate combat mechanics and puzzles that cannot be completed without the help of others.

However, MMO games offer plenty of freedom and flexibility in choosing classes and playstyles, which makes playing with others even more interesting and easy.

On that note, this article lists five MMOs with the best end-game content for players to try out in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Final Fantasy 14 Online, Destiny 2, and three other MMOs with the best raids

5) Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

We start our list with Elder Scrolls Online, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game developed by ZeniMax Online Studios. In it, players can choose between seven classes and 10 different races possessing various attacks, spells, and passive effects. There are also character choices, such as vampires or werewolves, with specific skill trees.

Raids in Elder Scrolls Online are among the toughest challenges, requiring teamwork and coordination. The game has 12 raids/trials, and up to 12 players can join in these challenges, each featuring unique mechanics and objectives. Although the end-game content is high-stakes, they come with many rewards.

4) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 is an MMO game set in a science fiction world and features an intense FPS battle system. Developed by Bungie, the title was released in September 2017. Like other games on this list, Destiny 2 also comes with various classes and subclasses, allowing players to create builds according to their playstyles.

Destiny 2 takes the fourth spot thanks to its challenging raids, astonishing visuals, and some highly demanding mechanics. More than seven raids are currently available for players, where guardians can work together as a fireteam of six and get end-game loot. Furthermore, it adds a fresh one with every expansion and a reprised one from the past.

3) World Of Warcraft

World Of Warcraft (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Third on this list is an MMO title that has a huge collection of unique and challenging raids. Released in November 2004, Blizzard's World of Warcraft is one of the oldest games in the MMORPG genre and remains one of the most-played MMO titles. Here, players can use various characters, races, and classes to make the journey unique and special.

For a game that was released almost two decades ago, World of Warcraft still keeps its player base engaged with its regular expansions, interesting end-game content, and loot. As of the Dragonflight expansion, it has over 60 raids with different stories and mechanics.

2) Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 (Image via ArenaNet)

Developed by ArenaNet, Guild Wars 2, a massively multiplayer online game set in the fantasy world of Tyria, offers an expansive open world where players can commit to end-game content for enticing rewards. Similarly to other titles on this list, this game allows players to create a character from multiple races and professions.

The game comes with seven raids where players can form a squad of up to 10 players and embark on a challenging journey for some great end-game loot, making it the perfect contender for second place. However, rather than being a simple DPS race, the end-game content is very mechanic-heavy. Even with high damage output, it can fail because of its complicated mechanics.

1) Final Fantasy 14 Online

Final Fantasy 14 Online (Image via Square Enix)

The final contender on this list is Final Fantasy 14 Online, a game that has complicated end-game content and requires plenty of preparation time and commitment. Despite how tough and complicated these end-game challenges are, you will get the best end-game rewards for your character.

It secures the top spot due to its eclectic, challenging, and captivating raids that blend a great combat system with unique storytelling. Although you'll need to go through many story quests to enjoy the end-game content, it is worth your time because of the story and the loot locked behind it.