8 beginner tips and tricks for Unturned

Understanding the right tips and tricks for Unturned can help you survive the game's apocalyptic world. The title features an open-world sandbox that has emerged in the aftermath of a zombie outbreak. Here, you must hunt, build, and fight for your survival. With multiplayer lobbies, you must forge alliances and work together to survive. However, navigating the game's complexities can be daunting, even for experienced players.

This article provides some effective tips and tricks for Unturned to help you get a head start.

Best beginner tips and tricks for Unturned

1) Upgrade your skills

Unturned features a variety of skills that shape how you play the game. Choosing the correct skills and upgrading them according to your playstyle could help increase the chances of survival.

Eliminating zombie help you earn experience points, which can be used to unlock new skills or upgrade existing ones.

2) Use bikes for traversal

Bicycles are the best form of transport in Unturned. They are hassle-free and do not require fuel to run, which makes them optimal for exploring the world in the game.

The game has motor vehicles like cars, tanks, and helicopters. However, they rely on gas, which can run out at any moment. Moreover, these vehicles consume fuel at an alarming rate, forcing you to allocate a substantial portion of your time and resources to refueling and replacing depleted supplies. For all these reasons, bicycles are a better alternative for traversal in this title.

3) Weapon selection

You will not have access to a lot of weapons in the early stages of your Unturned playthrough. Your fists can be used as melee weapons to eliminate threats, but they will be ineffective against groups of enemies.

When the hordes arrive, you will likely seek out a gun as a primary means of defense. While they do produce noise and consume ammo, these drawbacks can be mitigated by planning and stockpiling supplies. Additionally, you can find ample ammo in cities to replenish your stock, making guns a viable option. Moreover, guns are more effective against other players, who pose the greatest threat in this game.

4) Get comfortable with deaths

You will get eliminated in Unturned, and that could happen many times during a playthrough. Death can be unsettling in games that focus on survival. However, in Unturned, dying is often not a significant setback. Most of the time, you can easily recover your lost items and continue playing.

Dying in Unturned can become frustrating, especially for beginners. However, by staying in squads and using proper gear, the risk of getting eliminated can be minimised. While there is no guarantee of a perfect playthrough, planning and adaptability can help in achieving a more balanced experience.

5) Use fists

Guns are the best defense against the undead, but they require a constant supply of ammunition. That's where your fists come in, as they can be used as melee weapons for 1 v 1 encounters. However, they are ineffective during an ambush.

You can get fist kills by hitting zombies in their faces. There are other melee weapons in Unturned, such as sledgehammers, axes, and chainsaws. These aren't as effective as guns, but they will help you to survive during the early stages of the game.

6) Build a base

Building a base is the most important tip for Unturned. A base can be used as a shelter as well as a location to stock supplies in the game. Choosing a location for one is the most important step, and you should build your base in an area where it won't be attracting much attention.

You can also team up and raid the bases of enemy players to secure items like food, ammunition, and vehicles. However, you should expect to face the same, as other survivors will also constantly be on the lookout for targets to get loot and supplies.

7) Stay cautious during nightime

Unturned becomes more intense during nighttime, when you can expect to deal with more zombies. You should try to avoid going out during the night if you want to avoid fighting hordes of the undead.

In this game, zombies turn violent during the nighttime. Being cautious is essential to avoid elimination, as the spawn rate for zombies is significantly higher during the night as compared to daytime.

8) Exploration is the key

You should explore the world of Unturned as much as you can. The towns harbor more zombies, but you can also gather more loot there. They offer a unique opportunity to acquire a large quantity of experience in a short period.

Fighting zombies is the best way to test new weapons as well as level up skills and boost progression. Moreover, the game features forest areas full of wildlife. As such, you can hunt animals for their meat and consume it to satisfy your hunger.

That covers our list of the best beginner tips and tricks for Unturned. Follow Sportkeeda's MMO section for more news and guides.

