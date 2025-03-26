Warframe Hotfix 38.5.3 loosens the rules on unlocking Steel Path, and on Kaya's profanity filter

Unlocking Steel Path in Warframe previously involved a 100% completion of the star chart, which has been expanding for a few years now. Starting with 2023, every other mainline update has added new planets or node clusters, making the checklist longer and longer. Recognizing this, hotfix 38.5.3 finally excludes Zariman, Albrecht Lab (Whispers in the Walls nodes in Deimos), and Hollvania from Arbitration and Steel Path requirements.

There's also a good deal of other notable changes. Kaya's F-bomb drop (removed in the last hotfix) has now been reinstituted with a "Nova-minded" version (she just says "fudge" now).

This hotfix adds some finishing touches to the pseudo-exalted rework: Melee Influence properly works with Baruuk's Serene Storm, Melee Doughty grants correct bonus to Shattered Lash, and Melee Crescendo no longer works with pseudo-exalteds.

There's also a host of improvements on Techrot Encore content, including better enemy pathing during Stage Defense. With all of these, Warframe's hotfix 38.5.3 is quite a sizeable patch, so here are all the changes as documented on the patch notes.

Warframe hotfix 38.5.3 patch notes

Temporal Archimedea Omni Forma Script:

With 38.5.2 we removed Omni Forma Blueprints from the Gold and Diamond Reward Pools in Temporal Achimedea. For players who received Omni Forma Blueprints from these reward pools prior to that hotfix, we’ve run a script to replace them with a fully built Omni Forma. This script was run earlier today (at around 10:30am ET), so you should see the proper item in your account!

Changes:

Steel Path and Arbitrations now only require players to have completed the Star Chart up until The New War to unlock these mission types. As a result, Digital Extremes has removed the requirement to complete the following nodes:

Zariman Ten Zero missions (those unlocked by the Angels of the Zariman Quest)

Albrecht's Laboratories missions (those unlocked by the Whispers in the Walls Quest)

Höllvania missions (those unlocked by The Hex Quest)

After a heart-to-heart with Kaya, her unintentional curse has been reinstituted with a Nova-minded version.

"Developer's Note: If we ever decide to drop an F-bomb in Warframe, it won't be by accident (unlike on our Devstreams)."

The Mission Tutorial Transmissions toggle now applies to transmissions in Deep Archimedea and Temporal Archimedea missions.

Stage Defense Bounties will now indicate that Extraction is blocked if the bounty objective has not been met on the Leave/Continue screen.

Previously, Extraction was unavailable, but this restriction was not communicated to players, resulting in possible confusion as to why the Extract option was not working.

Improved enemy pathing in the lower stage of Stage Defense missions.

Also updated the minimap in this lower stage to more accurately display the area accessible to the player.

Increased Coda Sporothix magazine size from 9 to 11.

Refined Temple's Ability SFX for allies to reduce audio fatigue.

Added metronome SFX to help players time their casts to Temple's Backbeat.

You can turn this off via the “Metronome Audio” setting in Temple's Abilities Menu.

Improved SFX on Techrot Cache keys to make them easier to find.

Crossfire missions now display the actual mission time in the Navigation screen.

Previously, the mission type was only revealed once selecting the node/Alert itself.

Exalted Weapon Changes & Fixes:

Rauta's unique trait now gives combo to your Exalted Melee if it's your Active Melee Weapon.

Melee Crescendo specific changes:

Ash's Bladestorm now benefits from Melee Crescendo!

Removed the ability to equip Melee Crescendo on Whipclaw, Shattered Lash, and Landslide Fists as they cannot perform Finishers.

Melee Crescendo now only increases the initial Combo of a weapon on Finishers performed with the weapon to which Crescendo is applied.

The only exception to this rule is Parazon Finishers which will count towards all weapons on which Melee Crescendo equipped.

Channelled Exalted Melee Weapons (ex: Exalted Blade) will still only be able to stack up Melee Crescendo while they are active. Melee Crescendo stacks will persist while the Exalted Weapon is inactive but new stacks can't be gained until it is Channelled once more.

Ash’s Blade Storm:

Fixed Ash's Blade Storm sometimes not properly tracking already-dead enemies, resulting in function loss.

Fixed killing targets Marked by Ash's Blade Storm not properly refunding Energy.

Fixed Combat Discipline not triggering from Ash's Blade Storm kills.

Fixed Blade Storm's Ability Combo Counter not always appearing for Clients.

Fixed broken enemy perception if players used Transference while Ash's Teleport and Blade Storm are being cast.

Baruuk’s Serene Storm:

Baruuk's Reactive Storm Augment will now prioritize Desert Wind's dominant damage type if it matches an enemy's weakness.

If there are no matches, it will now prioritize the Combined Elemental damage type (Viral, Corrosive, etc.)

Fixed Baruuk's Serene Storm waves not triggering Melee Influence.

Mesa’s Peacemaker:

Fixed a very short delay after deactivating Mesa's Peacemaker that prevented player input.

Fixed Mesa not equipping your last-equipped weapon after disabling Peacemaker.

Titania’s Diwata and Dex Pixia:

Re-enabled Exilus Slot on Titania's Diwata to allow players to use Parry or Block Mods.

Fixed Ratka Dark Dagger's unique trait triggering when swapping between Titania's Dex Pixia and Diwata while in Razonwing.

Gara’s Shattered Lash:

Fixed Melee Doughty not applying to Shattered Lash in-mission.

Fixed Melee Doughty applying to the Arc version of the attack in the Simulacrum, despite it having no Puncture status.

Now this Arcane works as one would expect, only applying the increased Critical Damage when using the pure Puncture version of the attack.

Also fixed Melee Doughty appearing to affect the Critical Multiplier of the Arcing Damage in the Update Screen.

This was mostly UI only, as it only applied in Simualcrum missions.

Added safeguards to prevent the ability erroneously doing negative damage.

Technocyte Coda Changes & Fixes:

Adjusted Potency Mod drop rate to provide a more consistent drop rate in missions.

Removed more words from Technocyte Coda name generation to avoid unfortunate word combinations.

Polished various Technocyte Coda animations.

Polished various SFX in the Technocyte Coda Showdown mission.

Polished the Coda Weapon purchase screen.

The Antivirus Bounty now appears at the top of the Bounty list to ensure players don't miss it.

Fixed Technocyte Coda not progressing to Showdown once reaching 100% Virality.

We have run an account update that unlocks the Railjack Showdown mission if you were in this state.

Fixed Traded Technocyte Codas not progressing properly.

We've re-enabled Technocyte Coda trading now that they're working as intended!

Fixed enemies no longer spawning in a Technocyte Coda Showdown if two host migrations occur in the same session.

Fixed Technocyte Coda Showdown cinematic being broken for Clients.

Fixed concrete thrown by Drillbit in Technocyte Coda Showdown not properly disappearing.

Also fixed floating concrete being thrown back at Drillbit if players so much as sneezed in its direction. We've increased the damage needed to trigger this mechanic to encourage players to intentionally target the projectile.

Fixed missing UI when returning to a Technocyte Coda Showdown mission after a Host Migration in the first stage.

Fixed collision issue on the speakers in the Technocyte Coda Showdown mission.

Fixed [HC] in Technocyte Coda health bar when returning to a Showdown mission after a Host Migration.

Fixed various script errors caused by Technocyte Coda abilities.

Fixed offset issues for Technocyte Coda names in the Technocyte Coda screen for clients using Asian languages.

Fixed incorrect Antivirus Mod names on-hover in the Technocyte Coda menu.

Fixed various UI issues in the Railjack Crew management screen for Converted Technocyte Coda.

Fixed SFX timing inconsistency when stabbing a Technocyte Coda Duet.

Other Top Fixes:

Fixed Steel Path modifiers applying to The Hex Quest replays, resulting in players being unable to progress.

Fixed various Allies not attacking enemies if they are Following you instead of Holding Position — notably On Call Crew and Moa Companions.

Fixed 201st Riven Mod being broken upon unveil.

Fixed Critical Mutation's buff being capped at 270% instead of the intended 300% on the Coda Catabolyst.

Fixed Cestra Incarnon Evolution 4 challenge not resetting on reload.

Fixed being able to swap the Stance Polarity with other Slots.

Fixed being unable to equip Semi-Shotgun Cannonade on the Coda Bassocyst.

Fixed Burston Incarnon's Ready Retaliation evolution not functioning consistently.

Fixed Looting Abilities applying to Scaldra Screamer.

Fixed Coda Bassocyst's alt-fire not doing damage with Punchthrough Mods equipped.

Fixed Qorvex being able to cast other Abilities while Crucible Blast is active if using a controller.

Fixed Temporal Archimedea loading into a broken mission if the Host is not in the Höllvania Central Mall.

Fixed a crash in The Sacrifice Quest.

Fixed entering the item selection screen twice in a Trade and disabling the "Hide Equipped" toggle each time causing their offered items to double (if enough items are owned).

Fixed Temple's Ripper's Wail heat damage bonus applying to Abilities instead just to Primary, Secondary, and Melee Weapons.

Fixed cases of Companions not using attack Precepts (ex: Sharpened Claws) when perfectly attackable enemies are nearby.

Fixed Sharpened Claws not stripping Armor if it only damaged Overguard.

Fixed Sharpened Claws causing Companions to target unalert enemies to avoid unintentionally ruining your stealth mission.

Fixed several Beast Precepts that involve running up to any enemy to do a special attack (ex: Sharpened Claws, Crescent Charge) putting your Companion into a brief "brain off" state.

Fixed Garuda’s Talons not always being visible.

Known Issue: they’re still not visible in the Orbiter.

Cosmetic & VFX Fixes:

Fixed Stardust Signa having an uncolorable orange glow.

Fixed texture issue with the Voruna Demonia Skin.

Fixed missing custom Shield and Javelin textures for the Styanax Huzarr Skin.

Fixed various offsets on the Flare Gemini Skin.

Fixed various offsets on the Chymerist Suit.

Fixed various armor offsets on the Gyre Vortengeist Skin.

Fixed various offsets for the Brazontik Armor Set.

Fixed an issue with emissive and energy tint channels on the Brazontik Armor Set.

Fixed an issue with the VFX on the Thrambulus Alternox Skin.

Fixed lingering issues when using new Coda emotes on Gemini Skins.

Fixed Clients not seeing explosion VFX of the Host's EFV-8 Mars alt-fire.

Fixed Zephyr Prime's tail sticking straight out.

Fixed energy color not applying properly on various Coda Ephemeras.

Optimization & Performance

Made systemic micro-optimizations to DirectX rendering.

Streamlined HDR settings management to make mode-switches and alt-tab on HDR systems much, much faster.

Fixed performance issues caused by Temple's Pyrotechnics modded for high Ability Strength.

Fixes:

Fixed Kaya getting stuck typing in a KIM conversation.

Fixed EFV-5 Jupiter and EFV-8 Mars missing their Unique Trait in the Upgrade screen.

Fixed Scaldra Screamer's explosion not damaging Clients.

Fixed another rare case of players being unable to login.

This was live patched on March 21, but we're noting here in case you haven't attempted to play since then!

Fixed Gallifex and Volatile Galliflex not being spawnable in the Simulacrum.

Fixed being unable to mount your Atomicycle in Temporal Archimedea missions with the Optimism Peely Pix applied.

Now, players will not be slowed while on vehicles (Atomicycle and Merulina) but will still build stacks. Reaching 10 stacks will forcefully dismount them and apply the freeze effect.

Fixed the Antimatter Drop spawned by It Sees You not properly tracking the player who equipped the Peely Pix, and continuing to target the Warframe while the player is using Transference.

Fixes towards clients A-posing in the tunnel loading into Höllvania missions.

Fixed a section of the lower stage of the Stage Defense mission being inaccessible, and fixed some rubble restricting upward player movement.

Fixed Frame Fighter Fragments not being properly lit.

Fixed minimap not properly reflecting the environment for a new Höllvania tile.

Fixed Clients not seeing destroyed electrical box for a secret room puzzle in a new Höllvania tile.

Fixed being stuck with Arthur in a black void when ranking up in the Hex Syndicate. Sol forbid he wants a private moment.

Fixed Venari spawned by Khora Specters not appearing for Clients.

Fixed placement of lights on the top of the Air Hockey Table decoration.

Fixed not being able to interact with new Sign Dojo Decorations after placement.

Fixed the Nora Dialog Volume slider and Ordis Dialog Volume slider being unintentionally linked.

Fixed On-Hover Capacity description in the Upgrade Screen sometimes not listing Mastery Rank values for equipment with a Level 40 cap.

This was a UI only issue, the capacity was calculated correctly.

Fixed "Remove Incarnon" button missing when talking to Cavalero.

NOTE: We discovered a crash when attempting to use this option, so please do not remove your Incarnons until we address this in a future hotfix.

Fixed incorrect timer placement on Baro Ki'Teer's wares page.

Fixed 1999 faction names not being localized in the in-mission descriptions (seen in the Pause menu or when entering the End of Mission screen).

Fixed Stalker and Tenno UI themes not properly applying to a few new Parazon icons.

Fixed Adversary Trade error message only mentioning Kuva Liches.

Fixed [PH] in mismatched Adversary Mod transmutation warning.

Fixed "open your Peely Pix Paks" notification not specifying that Kaya is in the Höllvania Central Mall.

Fixed broken % value in the on-hover description for Abbreviated Abilities Personal Modifier in Temporal Archimedea missions.

Fixed a script error when adjusting more sliders if your Numeric Separator setting is not set to "1,000.00."

Fixed Sacrificial Set Mod values breaking if the Numeric Separator setting is set to "1.000,00".

Fixed a script error when playing the Shawzin, causing it to become invisible and unplayable.

Fixed a script error in Temporal Achimedea missions.

Fixed a script error in Legacyte Harvest.

Fixed a script error in the Atomicycle loading screen.

Fixed a script error in the Arsenal.

Fixed a script error when playing in Borderless Fullscreen.

Fixed rare crash that could occur when launching into Archwing.

Fixed a script error related to the Powerless Personal Modifier in Deep / Temporal Archimedea.

