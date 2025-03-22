Warframe rolls back "unintentional" feature of a protoframe dropping the F-bomb

One of Warframe's four new protoframes in the Techrot Encore update had a standout feature that was "unintentional", according to Digital Extremes. Nova's Gemini Skin, Kaya, has quite the sailor's tongue and has multiple voicelines using the F-word. The feature in question was only available in-game for two days, until hotfix 38.5.2 patched it out.

Kaya's swear jar funding is now fresh out.

After hotfix 38.5.2, Warframe is yet again free of the F-word

Warframe is an M-rated game in the US and Canada, where most players are located. Yet, it skirts around particularly vulgar language, so much so that the occasional swear word seems out of pocket.

Following the removal of a standout voiceline from the Kaya Gemini Skin, Warframe no longer has any explicit usage of the F-word, at least in spoken form. There are still a couple of occasions where it's initiated, but the delivery of the line is cut off. The big exception is in the KIM system, where you chat with various members of The Hex — I can remember multiple instances of the word off the top of my head.

Furthermore, a few choice dialogues featured in the KIM system (the chat platform added in Warframe 1999) certainly peeks into some raunchy territories, so Warframe does not have an obsession with keeping it safe for work. This side-stepping of an actual F-bomb, it would seem, is likely related to some sort of certification, rating, or policy restriction.

Although the documentation in the hotfix patch notes read "unintended voicelines", the line(s) were indeed scripted and then recorded. It also seems very on-brand for the bratty teenager archetype Kaya Valesco settles into.

Warframe also added some restrictions to the boyband name generation algorithm for Technocyte Coda (Infested Liches). Looking at some of the names that have already gone viral on the Warframe subreddit (check them out at your own risk), this seems like a necessary roadblock.

Meanwhile, community sentiment, on the whole, seems to be against the censoring — given how fitting it was for the character and how much spice it added.

A representative collage of some comments across various posts (Image via r/Warframe)

