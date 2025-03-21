Warframe: Hotfix 38.5.2 patch notes (Coda trading disabled temporarily)

With Hotfix 38.5.2, the second one afer the realease of Warframe's Techrot Encore update, Technocyte Coda trading has been disabled temporarily. This is because traded Coda are currently in a broken state: they might not function correctly, and reportedly also breaks progression for further Technocyte Coda hunts on the recipient's account.

Furthermore, we also have a confirmation regarding Stalk (Huras Kubrow) interaction with Landslide, Shattered Lash, and Whipclaw. Since the Techrot Encore update, these have been breaking invisibility while cast, and now it has been confirmed to be indeed the intended interaction; there's no bug here. This adds yet another previously undocumented nerf to pseudo-exalted abilities.

All changes in Warframe Hotfix 38.5.2 (patch notes)

Here are all the changes in Warframe Hotfix 38.5.2, as documented on the official patch notes.

Omni Forma in the Gold and Arcane reward tiers in Temporal Archimedea have changed from BLUEPRINT to BUILT.

In conjunction with that change, Omni Forma in the Silver reward tier remains a Blueprint, and its rarity has been adjusted to match the Tauforged rewards.

Arcane Hotshot and Arcane Universal Fallout now apply to Exalted Weapon status effects — notably Mesa's Peacemaker.

Removed various words from Technocyte Coda name generation to avoid some unfortunately named Codas.

Removed numerous waypoints spawning when players have picked up a Mixtape.

Now only the nearest hacking terminal will be waypointed to reduce visual clutter.

Added a clarification to the pop-up that appears when players have an unopened Peely Pak, directing them to visit Kaya.

Various SFX adjustments for the Technocyte Coda.

Slightly increased the guitar riff in Temple's Exalted Guitar SFX.

Made slight audio mix adjustments on the Riot-848 pistol.

Reduced the brightness on various lights in the Stage Defense tile.

Polished Zeke’s dialog when attacked.

Temporarily removed the ability to Sell/Dissolve Potency Mods due to them giving more Endo than intended.

We’ll re-add this functionality once those values are corrected in a future hotfix.

Legendary Rank 5 Slate Script:

Those who completed their Legendary Rank 5 test between the launch of Techrot Encore and Hotfix #1 were missing their Legendary Rank 5 Slate. We have run a script returning this decoration to you, which you should find in your inventory!

Top Fixes:

Fixed enemies failing to spawn in lower section of the Stage Defense mission, significantly slowing down or stopping wave progress.

Fixed Quick Correct having a 25% drop chance for additional Live Heartcells instead of the intended 10%.

Fixed “It Sees You”, “Old Pizza”, and “Optimism” Peely Pix giving additional Pix Chips on re-runs of Temporal Archimedea. Now they will give 1 Pix Chip per Round per week.

Fixed Steel Path modifiers applying to replays of The Hex Quest.

Fixed Gemini skin heads becoming distorted when using new Coda emotes.

Fixed Palladino missing Riven Mods for purchase in the Iron Wake.

Fixed players being able to swap the Stance Polarity of their Exalted Melee Weapon.

Pre-Techrot Encore, Stances did not give Capacity to Exalted Melee weapons, meaning some players may have swapped its Polarity to another slot. Now that Stances do offer Capacity, we are removing this Ability since the Polarity is designed to match the associated Stance.

Those who had swapped their Polarity before this hotfix should now see it returned, and have the Stance properly give Capacity to their Exalted Melee.

Fixed Technocyte Coda having quirks, which unintentionally causing various issues depending on what quirk your Coda rolled, including:

Being able to infinitely stab Technocyte Coda Duets.

Not progressing to Showdown missions on 100% Virality Stabs.

If you are in this state, you’ll have to stab your Coda one more time and you should properly progress to Showdown.

Fixed Clients dying in the Technocyte Coda Showdown causing lasers and music to break.

Fixed Clients sometimes getting stuck waiting for the Technocyte Coda to return to the stage in the final Showdown.

Fixed issue where it was possible to exceed Temple's heat damage buff cap.

Fixed Optimism Peely Pix effect not working after being revived.

Fixed “Vamp Rock” Stage Defense mission variation in Temporal Archimedea not properly disabling Abilities and draining energy.

Also fixed it having incorrect health loss values on Flare.

Performance:

Improved various performance issues caused by Techocyte Coda attacks in the final Showdown mission.

Script Errors & Crashes:

Fixed a crash when equipping skins on the Coda Pox.

Fixed a crash in Temporal Archimedea.

Fixed a crash caused by Zeke's tendril attack.

Fixed a crash in Technocyte Coda Showdown.

Fixed a crash caused by the Technocyte Coda decoy ability.

Fixed a crash when using Lavos' Ophidian Bite with the Swift Bite Augment.

Fixed a crash when viewing Acrithis' wares.

Fixed a script error caused by Ash's Blade Storm.

Fixed various script errors in Legacyte Harvest missions.

Fixed various script errors in Temporal Archimedea missions.

Fixed a script error when looking at the Scaldra Screamer Codex entry.

Fixed a script error when opening the KIM in POM-2.

Fixed a script error caused by the speed-up mechanic in Hell-Scrubber Temporal Archimedea missions.

Fixed a script error caused by the new Cloaked Appearance setting.

Fixed a script error caused by the Dual Coda Torxica.

Fixed a script error caused by Wisp's Sol Gate.

Fixed a script error caused by the Proboscis Precept.

Fixes:

Fixed unintentional voice lines for the new Protoframes. Put a Höllar in the swear jar, Kaya!

Fixed various animations issues for Harddrive.

Fixed missing cyst offset for Flare's Gemini skin.

Fixed cases of "Deep Archimeda" appearing in the Temporal Archimedea menu.

Fixed Incarnons with 5 Evolutions causing lingering Evolution UI when swapping to an Incarnon with 4 Evolutions in the Arsenal.

Fixed a typo in "Cloaked Appearance" setting.

Fixed cases of players getting stuck out of bounds in Stage Defense.

Fixed missing collision and map holes in the Stage Defense tiles.

Fixed certain stage elements continuing to linger after the stage collapse in Stage Defense.

Fixed cases of Warframe abilities clipping through the stage in Stage Defense -- notably Qorvex's Chyrinka Pillars.

Fixed rare cases of players being unable to purchase prorated bundles.

Fixed flickering lights when changing Drifter hairstyles via the mirror in the Backroom.

Fixed Amir having floating headphones in the Backroom.

Also fixed him having unintentional armor pieces.

