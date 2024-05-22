Valheim: 5 tips for Ashlands Fortress sieges

The Ashlands is a new biome that has been added to Valheim, and it expands to the far south. Due to its surface being smothered in lava, the biome has been described as the land of the dead. Alongside this new region, numerous creatures as well as structures have been introduced to the game. One of these additions is the Charred Fortress. These structures exist for players to explore and loot.

While there are goods inside the fortress, it's surrounded by a horde of mobs. This guide will give you the best tips for Ashlands Fortress sieges in Valheim.

Best tips for Ashlands Fortress sieges in Valheim

1) Choose a Mage

Choosing a mage can make Fortress siege easy (Image via Iron Gate Studio||YouTube MayaOmkara)

Fortresses in the Ashlands are much easier to besiege with magic. The fire staff of the mage has powerful AoE attacks, which are perfect for clearing out groups of enemies. In Valheim, Mages also have access to a magical shield that provides constant defense against enemy attacks.

Just ensure you have a strong build and pack enough food to get through. You must also keep your magical shield active during the battle because it's your primary defense against enemy attacks.

2) Utilize your workbench

Use workbench to build ladders (Image via Iron Gate Studio )

Although siege equipment like Battering Ram and Catapult are available, you do not need them. Fortresses are relatively easy to enter because they are open-top.

Just place your workbench near the wall. Make sure to keep it away from the front door to avoid accidental fire damage. Wear a feather cloak for safety in case you fall. Then, you can build multiple wooden ladders or stone platforms to climb up to the fortress. Placing the workbench in the right place is essential for besieging a fortress in the Ashlands.

3) Destroy all turrets and the archer in the central tower

Destroying turrets and archer towers first can give players an upper hand (Image via Iron Gate Studio||YouTube Nestarish)

After climbing up the fortress, you must take out the turrets. If you do not destroy them, these weapons will keep shooting at you. Their ranged attacks can inflict serious damage, so eliminating them first is crucial. After that, you also need to eliminate the archer stationed in the central tower. This ranged foe poses a significant threat and should be taken out quickly.

4) Kill the enemy spawners

Destroying enemy spawners can make sieging the fortress very easy (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

After clearing most of the area, focus on destroying the two enemy spawners, which are located diagonally opposite the central tower. These structures continuously generate mobs, so eliminating them is essential.

Once you destroy the spawners, eliminate the remaining mobs and seize the fortress.

5) Lure the mobs to kill them

Players can lure mobs to take them out easily (Image via Iron Gate Studio||YouTube FireSpark81)

After dealing with the spawners, lure the remaining enemies close to the inner door of the fortress. Put the workbench away from the door to draw the mobs inside.

As a mage, you can use AoE attacks with your fire staff to inflict damage on enemies through the door. This tactic allows you to quickly obliterate a significant number of mobs.

By seizing a fortress in Ashlands Valheim, both of its doors will remain intact which means no mobs can get inside. Now, you can establish a safe outpost.

