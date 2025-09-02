Getting Creative Mode to work in Valheim is rather easy, but it does have potential risks involved, especially for your character if you're not careful. When in Creative Mode, you're able to build anything you want without having to spend resources to do so. If you're into base building or just want to create something elaborate without huffing around collecting resources, this will be your go-to method.
It also allows your character to fly about and get a real good look at angles, very useful if you're building tall structures and can't get a good view from the ground. But that's not all you're able to do. That said, here's how to enable Creative Mode in Valheim.
How to enable Creative Mode in Valheim
To enable Creative Mode, you'll first want to go to your Steam client, look for the game, right-click on "Properties," and look for the black space under "Selected Launch Option". Over here, you will have to type "-Console". Once done, launch the game and load a new/saved world to enable Creative Mode.
Once the world loads, press "F5" on your keyboard to bring up the console command menu. Next, type in "devcommands", followed by "Debugmode". This will enable Creative Mode in Valheim.
Once it's turned on, you will gain access to God-like powers. You will be able to fly, build without using resources or needing a Workbench, and instantly kill all nearby enemies with the tap of a button. Just be careful when trying to land, as free-falling from a height will result in instant death (a lesson I had to learn the hard way). That said, here are the hotkeys to activate different abilities:
- B - Toggle for creative mode building. Workbench and resources are not needed.
- Z - Toggle to fly. Spacebar gives you altitude, Ctrl brings you back down (not recommended to deactivate fly over solid land or when high up).
- K - Kills all nearby enemies and creatures within range
There are other commands as well that you can use to spawn in items, creatures, resources, and other paraphernalia that you may need. Just be careful when using these commands, as the game can (and sometimes will) crash unexpectedly.
To Summarize
To activate Creative Mode, you need to follow these steps:
- Go to Steam, right-click on Valheim in your Library, and click on "Properties".
- Type in "-console" in the space below "Selected Launch Option".
- Launch the game, boot up a world, and press "F5" to bring up the console option.
- Type in "devcommands", followed by "Debugmode".
- Creative Mode is now enabled; use console commands to do whatever you see fit.
Read more articles here: